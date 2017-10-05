Browns help lift spirits at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

Dietz, who will serve as an honorary coin toss captain Sunday, outlined why it's important to continue raising awareness about breast cancer and the treatment options available.

"I think it's important because I've been taking care of breast cancer patients for 20 years, I still see people coming in with advanced cancers and really when we find cancers early by getting in and getting mammogram, we can take care of them and we can beat it," she said. "We have the people and the means and the technology to take care of patients with breast cancer. We just have to find them."

Kizer, who joined Cleveland this past spring, has already entrenched himself in the community by partnering with University Hospitals.

"When I first got here in Cleveland, one of the first things I wanted to do was create a relationship with an organization who's helping, and University Hospitals was one of the first people I met with," he said.

"Spent quite a bit of time here and now we've created a partnership where I can get back and forth here as much as I can on our off days, and our bye week and throughout the offseason and spend time with some of the patients here to make my impact off the field just as big as I can on the field."

This year, the NFL and American Cancer Society are broadening the scope of their efforts to tackle multiple types of cancer, in additional to breast cancer. For more information on the "A Crucial Catch" campaign, visit www.nfl.com/crucialcatch.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back: