Browns highlight 'Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day' Network throughout Sunday's home game

To further raise awareness for the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network, the Browns will highlight the initiative's commitment to promoting equal educational opportunities for all students and school districts, as well as combatting chronic absenteeism, throughout Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We are excited to fully engage our players, coaches and fans during Sunday's game to highlight our team's and partners' dedication throughout the year to help provide necessary educational resources to school districts, students and families," said Vice President of the Cleveland Browns Foundation Renee Harvey. "Despite genuine, concerted efforts by everyone who is devoted to education throughout the state, many students and faculty across Ohio unfortunately do not have reliable access to the tools they need to effectively and fully engage in educational advancement opportunities, which is paramount to our youth's and community's future success.

"These inherent educational gaps have been evident in various areas for a significant amount of time, and the 'Stay in the Game' Network has been committed to helping reduce any such barriers, including those tied to chronic absenteeism," Harvey added. "The pandemic has also placed a heightened focus on challenges presented by the digital divide, particularly in Cleveland, and Sunday's game offers a special opportunity for our players, coaches and staff to raise awareness and continually address the needs our schools and youth are currently facing."

East Cleveland Schools, one of the 16 "Stay in the Game" partner school districts that encompass more than 110,000 students across Ohio, will be the Browns' VIP guests for this week's game and will have several faculty, students, family members and volunteers present. Additionally, the East Cleveland Schools representatives will be featured during a special video board tribute, along with several other in-game moments that highlight exemplary individuals who continually express their dedication to in-school and at-home learning every year, particularly since the global pandemic started.

To start the gameday activations, select Browns players will wear "Stay in the Game!" t-shirts during pregame warmups to show their support and further bring light to the significantly negative impact of chronic absenteeism for educators, families and students. Prior to kickoff, members of Cleveland Metropolitan School District's All-City Arts Program will conduct a special National Anthem through a virtual video montage.

The team will also prominently display "Stay in the Game!" Network insignia throughout the stadium, including wall banners and dedicated tarps that will be viewable on the television broadcast.

Fans are encouraged to support the "Stay in the Game!" initiative and its efforts to address the digital divide by donating gently used desktop computers, laptops, monitors and other computer accessories to be refurbished and redistributed by PCs for People to low-income families. For more details on PCs for People – a non-profit organization that provides affordable computers, computer repair, and internet service to low-income families and nonprofits across the country – and their processes, visit https://www.pcsforpeople.org/about-us/.

Fans who contribute to the Browns' Digital Device Drive at FirstEnergy Stadium will receive a coupon for a 10 percent discount at the Browns Pro Shop to recognize their donation. On gamedays throughout November, drop-off locations will be located near the bag-check tents on the northeast and southwest corners of the stadium. During all other days of the month, individuals will be able to submit their items outside of the Browns Pro Shop.

Select Cuyahoga County Public Library locations are also participating in the Browns' Digital Device Drive in November. More details on those drop-off site options and times will be available in the near future.

All school faculty, students and family members are encouraged to take the "Stay in the Game!" attendance pledge at Get2School.org, which also hosts exclusive Cleveland Browns learning content and various educational resources throughout the year.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that ensure kids are engaged and present every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.

In the 2020-21 school year, the "Stay in the Game!" Network has partnered with 16 school districts, benefitting more than 110,000 students in Ohio. An adaptation of the "Get 2 School, Stay In The Game!" Network, the name change reflects the current environment where schools may not necessarily be able to host in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, the "Stay in the Game!" Network will continue to encourage and support students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day, aligned with its overall goal to help end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful.