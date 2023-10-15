Browns hold moment of silence for victims of the violence in the Middle East

Fans can donate to the Israel Emergency Campaign launched by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland 

Oct 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Cleveland Browns held a moment of silence for the victims of the violence in the Middle East before kickoff of Sunday's game against the 49ers. On the scoreboard during the moment of silence was a message saying that the Browns stand with Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has launched an Israel Emergency Campaign fund to help provide assistance to victims of the terrorist attacks and their families. The Browns announced on Sunday that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are making a $100,000 donation to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland's relief efforts.

Anyone who wishes to contribute is encouraged to offer their support and donate to the fund.

Click here to donate.

