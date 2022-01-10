Browns hold No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns will carry the No. 13 pick into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland learned of its official spot after Sunday's conclusion to the regular season. The Browns were one of three teams to finish with an 8-9 record, joining the Vikings and Ravens, and were placed in the middle of the group based on their 2021 strength of schedule. The Vikings will pick 12th and the Ravens will pick 14th.

This marks the first time the Browns have held the 13th pick since 2006, when they selected DE Kamerion Wimbley. The Browns also used the 13th pick to take do-it-all RB Eric Metcalf in 1989.

The Browns are the owners of eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cleveland holds its own picks in Rounds 1-6 and also carries Detroit's fourth-round selection. The Browns obtained the pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, when they sent a 2021 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Detroit in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick (LB Tony Fields II) and a 2022 fourth-rounder. The Browns and Lions also will swap their seventh-round picks (David Blough trade in 2019).

The 2022 NFL Draft will be hosted in Las Vegas and is set to begin Thursday, April 28, and run through Saturday, April 30.