Browns hope Corey Coleman makes an impact, but know he can't be 'savior' of offensive woes

CLEVELAND —The Browns offense had something of a breakout performance in last week's loss to Detroit. Now, it gets one of its top playmakers back.

Coach Hue Jackson expects wide receiver Corey Coleman to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, giving the Browns a much-needed weapon on the perimeter that they've longed for this season.

"I think he's one of our better players and he's back out on the field," Jackson said Wednesday. "I expect good things from Corey." Coleman, the team's first-round NFL Draft pick in 2016, hasn't played since Sept. 17 when he broke his hand in a loss to the Ravens. His return comes as the Browns (0-9) search for their first win of the season against a Jacksonville team that's won three in a row. And Coleman, who seemed poised for a breakout season, could give the offense a jolt.

Jackson, however, emphasized the Browns can't expect just one player to revitalize a unit ranked 31st in points per game (15.9).

"He's going to go out there and play but I don't want anyone to think that Corey is back so here comes the savior of the team," he said. "But here comes back one of our better players that we haven't had in a while.

Coleman, who's been limited by injuries his first two seasons, has six catches for 62 yards through two games this season. As a rookie, he collected 33 catches for 414 and three touchdowns in 10 games. In a preseason game against Tampa this past season, Coleman flashed the talent that made him the Biletnikoff Winner at Baylor two years ago.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who developed a rapport with Coleman over the summer, said he's eager to see what the wide receiver can do. "He's a burner. He's going to allow us to push the ball down the field vertically and everyone knows that, but just to add more playmakers to this team is never going to hurt us," he said. "We were getting in a little rhythm with the guys that we had and to add someone else to that rhythm is going to be a big benefit for us."

Of course, Jackson expects there to be some growing pains as Coleman re-assimilates himself back into the offense.