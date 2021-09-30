Community

Browns host 11 active-duty service members from U.S. Coast Guard through HONOR ROW

Sep 30, 2021 at 08:45 AM
On Sunday, the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Coast Guard through our HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

Sunday, we were proud to honor Petty Officer Third Class Emily Volman, Petty Officer First Class Taylorsue Snyder, Chief Petty Officer Brett Snyder, Petty Officer Third Class Hannah Sphar, Lieutenant Junior Grade Sean Sphar, Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Haselden, Seaman Zachary Dempsey, Seaman Victor Torchia, Petty Officer Third Class Juan Otero, Fireman Seth Jones, and Petty Officer Second Class Clayton Anderson.

The Browns thank them for their service to our country!

