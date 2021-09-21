Browns host 12 veterans, active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through HONOR ROW

On Sunday, the Browns were proud to host 12 veterans and active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through our HONOR ROW program. Each of the HONOR ROW guests served at least one tour in Afghanistan and represented various branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

Sunday, we were proud to honor Sergeant Major Douglas Lundblad, Mario Denno, Utilitiesman Petty Officer 2nd Class Garin Bailey, Chief Master Sergeant Richard Lyle, Greg Linker, Technical Sergeant Bryan Mott, Command Sergeant Major Ron Richardson, First Sergeant Scott Long, Sergeant First Class Frederick Sack, Specialist Randy Jones, Sergeant Brogan MacMillian, and Corporal Calvin Radisek.