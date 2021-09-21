Community

Browns host 12 veterans, active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through HONOR ROW

Sep 21, 2021 at 08:23 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092121_honor

On Sunday, the Browns were proud to host 12 veterans and active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through our HONOR ROW program. Each of the HONOR ROW guests served at least one tour in Afghanistan and represented various branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

Sunday, we were proud to honor Sergeant Major Douglas Lundblad, Mario Denno, Utilitiesman Petty Officer 2nd Class Garin Bailey, Chief Master Sergeant Richard Lyle, Greg Linker, Technical Sergeant Bryan Mott, Command Sergeant Major Ron Richardson, First Sergeant Scott Long, Sergeant First Class Frederick Sack, Specialist Randy Jones, Sergeant Brogan MacMillian, and Corporal Calvin Radisek.

The Browns thank them for their dedication to serving our country!

Related Content

news

Browns celebrate completion of 10th high-quality synthetic turf field with ceremony at Shaw High

Greg Newsome II and Johnny Stanton were on-site as the Browns celebrated the completion of their 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Ohio during the past five years
news

Browns celebrate 'Browns Give Back' ahead of first home game

Each day of the week will highlight one of the segments that has helped 'Browns Give Back' make a difference in Northeast Ohio
news

Browns Backers Worldwide looks for another strong year of donations from chapter members

Browns Backers Worldwide amassed $98,210 to charities last season and is striving for an even bigger year in 2021
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new Xenith helmets. Two (2) high schools will receive new helmets!
news

Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest
news

'This has been a godsend for us': Browns turf field installments leave permanent impacts on Ohio high schools, scholarly organizations

The Browns and Haslam family have installed 11 new state-of-the-art turf fields around Northeast Ohio, creating immense impacts for schools, football programs and local communities
news

Browns host 6 Veterans from the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division through HONOR ROW

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country
news

Register now for the all-new Browns NEXT! 

 This is your opportunity to advance youth football with the Pros 
news

First and Ten Spotlight – Amherst Browns Backers Provide Lunch for Police Department

The group partnered with two local caterers, German's Villa and Kiedrowski's Bakery, to bring lunch to the ADP.
news

Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten Blood Drive

Community urged to give at 12 locations and help alleviate severe blood shortage
news

Cleveland Browns accepting Class of 2022 Marion Motley Scholarship applications

The scholarship awards two highly motivated high school graduates with a total of $10,000 for each of them to use toward their college education
Advertising