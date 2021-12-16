Community

Browns host 6 U.S. Marine Corps Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the United States Marine Corps through the HONOR ROW program during the Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium

Dec 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM
On Dec.12, the Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the United States Marine Corps through the HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

We were proud to honor Staff Sergeant Jared Armstrong, Staff Sergeant Andrew Simons, Staff Sergeant Michael Wood, Staff Sergeant Patrick Miller, Staff Sergeant Christopher Loychik, and Staff Sergeant Darryl Ison.

The Browns thank them for their service to our country!

