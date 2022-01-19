Browns host 7 Safety Force Members through HONOR ROW 

On Jan. 9, the Browns were proud to host 7 safety force members from the Greater Cleveland Chapter of NOBLE through our HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

We were proud to honor Chief Sheila Mason, Director Carolyn Williams, Lieutenant Thomas McMillan, Lieutenant Michquel Penn, Lieutenant Richard Jackson, Lieutenant John Patterson, and Parole Officer Girtha Smith.