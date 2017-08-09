Community

Browns host almost 200 military members ahead of preseason opener

Aug 09, 2017 at 09:50 AM
The Browns hosted hundreds of military representatives as special guests for Tuesday's training camp practice.

The club invited roughly 150 members representing all five branches of the military and their families to watch Cleveland's final session before Thursday's preseason opener against New Orleans. They were treated to reserve seats in the grandstands and provided with lunch from Arby's.

Honored to have hosted men and women who serve our country at #BrownsCamp yesterday  #give10 #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/9101mfOIso — BrownsGiveBack (@BrownsGiveBack) August 9, 2017

Thank you @Arbys for donating lunch for our military guests at #BrownsCamp today!  #give10 #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/QnJoL4hpyU — BrownsGiveBack (@BrownsGiveBack) August 8, 2017

Tuesday's display is part of the team's Browns Give Back platform, which focuses on commitment to education, youth football and engaging the community through their signature First and Ten volunteer movement. Guests were invited through the USO of Northern Ohio, a community partner of the First and Ten movement. The Browns partner with the USO of Northern Ohio year round to extend support and appreciation to those who serve or currently serving our country.

The NFL's Salute to Service campaign aligns with a league tradition of supporting America's armed services, including a more than 45-year partnership with the USO that hosts overseas visits to troops and trips to military hospitals nationwide.

Since its inception 2011, Salute to Service has extended the NFL's long history of honoring veterans and active duty members of the military, with the NFL making significant donations to its three military non-profit partners during that stretch through the platform.

Unifying and elevating the extensive military-appreciation work of the NFL and its clubs, each team will display a number of Salute to Service-branded elements in its stadium for a designated home game in November. Components include camouflage goal-post wraps, towels, gloves and other equipment, as well as footballs, pylons, banners and lapel pins with the NFL camouflage ribbon.

As part of Browns Give Back, the Browns are continuing their commitment to #give10 through the team's signature First and Ten volunteering campaign during the offseason after engaging the community throughout the season each Tuesday on the players' day off.

Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community.​

How to you give back in your community? Share your story using #give10 on social media. To take the First and Ten pledge today, visit http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html

