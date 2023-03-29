Browns host community public skates courtesy of Sugardale at FirstEnergy Stadium's "Faceoff on the Lake" ice rink

The Browns recently concluded all activities involving the ice rink that was installed at FirstEnergy Stadium for "Faceoff on the Lake" — the first time a hockey game was hosted inside the stadium — but not all events on the ice revolved around hockey.
The Browns and Sugardale were proud to host several community public skates for various organizations around Cleveland who are involved in efforts to make the Northeast Ohio community a better place.
The Browns' community relations team distributed 900 total tickets for community skates, and all guests were also provided with a complimentary meal courtesy of Sugardale. On Feb. 21, 200 tickets were given to the CL3 Alliance's Conversations for Change Event, and other public community skates included groups such as the USO Ohio, United Way, NFL FLAG, Cleveland Police Athletic League, NEOPAT, Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, and Boys Hope Girls Hope.
The Browns and Sugardale also presented the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Euclid Neighborhood Pantry with a $2,500 donation that will provide more than 7,500 meals to the region.
Students, families and school districts who are a part of the Browns' Stay in the Game! Network also received a chance to take the ice. 60 students and families from "Stay in the Game!" Network partner school districts, who all also received a meal courtesy of Sugardale, as well as more than 300 students from 7 Stay in the Game! partner school districts. Districts selected students to attend as a reward for their commitment to good school attendance. The Stay in the Game! Network partners with 17 Ohio school districts to support student attendance initiatives and connect users to resources that support strong school attendance. The Network currently benefits more than 150,000 students.