Browns host community public skates courtesy of Sugardale at FirstEnergy Stadium's "Faceoff on the Lake" ice rink

The Browns recently concluded all activities involving the ice rink that was installed at FirstEnergy Stadium for "Faceoff on the Lake" — the first time a hockey game was hosted inside the stadium — but not all events on the ice revolved around hockey.

The Browns and Sugardale were proud to host several community public skates for various organizations around Cleveland who are involved in efforts to make the Northeast Ohio community a better place.

The Browns' community relations team distributed 900 total tickets for community skates, and all guests were also provided with a complimentary meal courtesy of Sugardale. On Feb. 21, 200 tickets were given to the CL3 Alliance's Conversations for Change Event, and other public community skates included groups such as the USO Ohio, United Way, NFL FLAG, Cleveland Police Athletic League, NEOPAT, Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, and Boys Hope Girls Hope.

The Browns and Sugardale also presented the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Euclid Neighborhood Pantry with a $2,500 donation that will provide more than 7,500 meals to the region.