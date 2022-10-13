Browns host "First and Tech" happy hour event for tech startups in Cleveland area

Large networking events for tech startups aren't commonplace in Cleveland, and founders often have to travel long distances or find other ways to spread their business outreach to investors and possible consumers.

But with the help of the Browns, JumpStart was able to provide them with a signature event right in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

"While JumpStart has had annual events every year that have attracted thousands of entrepreneurs, what we haven't had is a corporate or institutional partner like the Browns," Leach said. "They're doing the convening at their home stadium in this case. It's a very special approach, and we're really excited to build on this with the Browns to make an even greater impact."

In the weeks before the happy hour event, the Browns and JumpStart had also hosted a Small Business Impact Showcase and a Small Business Training Camp that also provided entrepreneurs a chance to learn ways to grow their companies. Leach said the partnership with the Browns has already sparked growth among companies under the JumpStart umbrella. It's also led to an increase of businesses who have reached out to JumpStart seeking help and looking to attend the Browns-partnered events.

In previous JumpStart events, the organization would usually have around 100 entrepreneurs in attendance.

The "First and Tech" event, however, included 600 entrepreneurs.

"So much of that has to do with the Browns being a part of this," Leach said. "We've really been encouraged by how much higher our profile has become because of our partnership with the Browns. There is such an important connection that the team and business has to the community, and it's led to more traffic on our websites and applicants to our services."