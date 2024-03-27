Browns host first Girls High School Flag 'A New Era Summit presented by Gatorade'

At the event, teams that joined the High School Girls Flag Football League in spring of 2024 also received their new jerseys. In the Browns' home locker room, the jerseys were displayed in the lockers for each new team. Then, each team had the chance for a photoshoot in their uniforms.

"It gives me big vibes of women empowerment," Jordan Pickens, coach for the Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School team, said of the summit.

The Browns Girls High School Flag Football programming, presented by Gatorade and in partnership with Bridgestone, aims to provide access and opportunities for high school female student-athletes to compete in and experience flag football. They provide resources and information to players, coaches and parents to expand their knowledge of the game, as well as opportunities through the Browns, USA Football, NFL FLAG and the NFL.

"I take pride in coaching my girls up in everyday confidence – feel good, look good, do good throughout their every day. With being at (Villa Angela-St. Joseph), we have elevated grading scale," Pickens said. "So, with that, I push my girls to be first great in the classroom to then be great on the field. And we also actually push into the community as service hours, especially with the autism community, to spread football throughout them as well."

Pickens has been the equipment manager for the boys high school football team at Villa Angela-St Joseph and said both the assistant athletic director and the quarterback coach approached her about the opportunity to start a girls flag football team. She has now been the coach for their flag football team for two years. The first season, she had 10 girls. This year, they've grown to 18.

"Just to see the girls grow on and off the field and in other sports, it warms my heart," Pickens said.

The Browns launched the Girls High School Flag Football program in 2021 in partnership Northeast Ohio Flag Football. Since then, they have created the first Girls High School Flag Football division in Ohio, with their efforts focused on elevating girls flag football to promote equality in sports offered at the high school level. They began the programming with two schools – Lake Catholic and Mentor. They currently have 41 schools in the program for the 2024 season, which is set to begin March 29 and will continue through the month of April.

The Browns are also working to create a pathway for Girls High School Flag Football to become a sanctioned varsity sport under the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

"This is something that we are completely committed to from the Cleveland Browns organization," Tekancic said. "There are nine states throughout the nation that have it as a sanctioned sport. And we are one of those introductory states, if you will, that is trying to build the base and the foundation so that it can be a sanctioned sport.