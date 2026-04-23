Browns host 'Future Draft Class' event at Brook Park Elementary

Following the assembly, in which Cook and Brook Park Elementary Assistant Principal Peter Carnabuci emphasized the importance of daily attendance, education, teamwork and leadership, the students participated in numerous football skills and drills, as well as non-contact games. The drills included the students catching and throwing a football to their classmates, working on their communication and teamwork skills. Students also competed in agility ladder relay races to improve ball control and in tic-tac-toe challenges focused on speed and accuracy as well as flag pulling techniques.

"It's unbelievably exciting for those kids sitting there, knowing that they are there for a reason and that we're taking the opportunity to recognize them for their hard work, for good behavior, and also for coming to school. And so, this is big to them," Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said.

Berea City School District, which Brook Park Elementary is a part of, first joined the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network during the 2023-24 school year.

The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network (SITG!) – launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Proving Ground out of Harvard, now managed by Battelle – has worked with education experts for the past seven years with the goal of dramatically improving school attendance and reducing chronic absenteeism for Ohio students.