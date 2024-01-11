Community

Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer

Meijer team members volunteered to run stations during the Gym Class Takeover 

Jan 11, 2024 at 10:31 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Gym Class Takeover Story

The Cleveland Browns kicked off 2024 with their fourth Gym Class Takeover of the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 9, in partnership with Meijer.

As the winner of an attendance competition before Christmas break, Mary McLeod Bethune School was awarded the Gym Class Takeover: Playoff Edition for their efforts in increasing attendance of their students and their involvement in the Browns Flag In-Schools program and the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network.

In front of an all-school assembly with about 200 students present, Browns alumni Hanford Dixon spoke to the students, sharing about the importance of education and football in his own life, as well as building excitement in the gym about the Browns heading to the playoffs.

Then, Alan Jordan, Store Director of the Fairfax Market by Meijer, presented the Cleveland Metropolitan School District with a $5,000 donation, in honor of Meijer opening of the Fairfax Market in Cleveland, which opens in the Cleveland Innovation District on Jan. 16.

"Fairfax Market is committed to being more than just a new store. We will be an involved partner, investing in the community and supporting local businesses," Jordan said. "We look forward to providing convenient access to fresh, quality food and other necessities at good prices, and we can't wait to welcome our neighbors into the store this month."

CMSD designated the funds from the donation to Project ACT. CMSD's Project ACT provides direct instructional and support services to children and youth residing in temporary emergency shelters, transitional housing and doubled-up students staying with other families due to loss of housing, economic hardship or similar situations.

"We are so excited because one of the things we have found with our students when they come in to work with our life skill coaches is they are always hungry," Director of Project ACT Dr. Marchia Zashin said. "They are always looking for something extra to eat. And with this donation, we will be able to purchase nutritious foods that we can put in each of our sites that children will be able to have when they come in to work with their life skill coach. So, this is really amazing."

Project ACT provides a holistic and comprehensive approach is used to deliver instructional and support services necessary to facilitate the child's transition into school, and to ensure the child's success and ongoing participation in the educational system.

Support services include everything necessary to accomplish the goal of meeting students' physical, social and emotional needs, and empowering parents to support their children in this endeavor. All appropriate resources from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are employed to achieve this goal. They are also supporting additional food insecurity for students who participate in Project ACT.

"Meijer is new in Cleveland, and we're very excited; I can't wait to go visit the store that's going to open up around the corner from this school," Zashin said. "I think we will take some of our unaccompanied youth that really don't have a lot of food on a little field trip to Meijer to see the brand-new store and to help us decide what type of food they would like to have as snacks to eat during the day. So, that might be a fun thing to do."

Photos: Meijer Playoff Gym Class Takeover

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

20240109-CK-20
1 / 44
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
2 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
3 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
4 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
5 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
6 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
7 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
8 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
9 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
10 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
11 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
12 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
13 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
14 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
15 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
16 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
17 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
18 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
19 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
20 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
21 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
22 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
23 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
24 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
25 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
26 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
27 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
28 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
29 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
30 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
31 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
32 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
33 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
34 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
35 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
36 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
37 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
38 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
39 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
40 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
41 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
42 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
43 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.
44 / 44

Playoff Gym Class Takeover presented by Meijer at Mary Bethune Elementary on January 9, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Meijer also presented a $5,000 check to the Cleveland Browns Foundation to help support the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network and their continued efforts in improving attendance in the state of Ohio. Students who have never been chronically absent are 6.7x more likely to read on grade level by the end of third grade. They are also 9x more likely to graduate from high school on time and go to college and build a career.

The Browns continued the donations, as Dixon announced that the Browns matched Meijer's $5,000 gift to CMSD to support youth football engagement at the school for health and safety, in addition to physical education needs.

Browns Flag In-Schools is a new initiative that is officially live in 29 elementary schools across three districts in Northeast Ohio – with Cleveland Metropolitan School District being one of the three. Browns Flag-In Schools is focused on developing a turn-key flag football implementation model for elementary physical education teachers and their classes, aiming to prioritize flag football as an in-school physical activity that also builds and maintains a foundation of healthy, lifelong physical activity for students. The program works in tandem with the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network by providing school-based activities to further engage students and increase school attendance.

Following the presentation of the checks, a day full of games ensured for about 60 students who were chosen to participate in the Gym Class Takeover and clinics. Volunteers from Meijer coached the six stations that the athletes cycled through, and those students received t-shirts and swag bags for their participation in the event.

Related Content

news

Matt Dennison selected as semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award
news

Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer

McLeod and Bitonio each hosted their events during the Browns "Month of Giving"
news

Cleveland Browns make $25,000 donation to continue support of University Hospitals' AEDin3 Initiative

The donation will cover the cost of nine Automated External Defibrillator machines for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Senate League Football Programs
news

Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised General Johnnie Wilson Middle School principal with Super Bowl LVIII tickets 
news

Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December

Browns held a variety of events throughout December in conjunction with the Month of Giving
news

Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health

T-shirts will be available for purchase on Thursday at the Browns Pro Shop
news

United Airlines gifted tickets to five local Ohio educators for the Browns matchup against the Bears

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network chose five finalists for a gameday experience
news

Arby's Foundation awards Stay in the Game! Attendance Network with $100,000 grant 

Browns alumni Josh Cribbs joined students in goal setting during the event on Dec. 8
news

Matt Dennison honored as the 2023 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year

Dennison serves as the head coach of the Canton South High School football program
news

Cleveland Browns select Brandon Chrostowski as the 2023 Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemaker Award recipient for his work in support of social justice

Chrostowski will be recognized at the Browns' Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17
news

Inaugural City of Cleveland Youth Summit attracts hundreds of scholars

Browns commit $25,000 to support curriculum focused on healthy relationships and prepare for their future growth
Advertising