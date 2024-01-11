Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer

The Cleveland Browns kicked off 2024 with their fourth Gym Class Takeover of the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 9, in partnership with Meijer.

As the winner of an attendance competition before Christmas break, Mary McLeod Bethune School was awarded the Gym Class Takeover: Playoff Edition for their efforts in increasing attendance of their students and their involvement in the Browns Flag In-Schools program and the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network.

In front of an all-school assembly with about 200 students present, Browns alumni Hanford Dixon spoke to the students, sharing about the importance of education and football in his own life, as well as building excitement in the gym about the Browns heading to the playoffs.

Then, Alan Jordan, Store Director of the Fairfax Market by Meijer, presented the Cleveland Metropolitan School District with a $5,000 donation, in honor of Meijer opening of the Fairfax Market in Cleveland, which opens in the Cleveland Innovation District on Jan. 16.

"Fairfax Market is committed to being more than just a new store. We will be an involved partner, investing in the community and supporting local businesses," Jordan said. "We look forward to providing convenient access to fresh, quality food and other necessities at good prices, and we can't wait to welcome our neighbors into the store this month."

CMSD designated the funds from the donation to Project ACT. CMSD's Project ACT provides direct instructional and support services to children and youth residing in temporary emergency shelters, transitional housing and doubled-up students staying with other families due to loss of housing, economic hardship or similar situations.

"We are so excited because one of the things we have found with our students when they come in to work with our life skill coaches is they are always hungry," Director of Project ACT Dr. Marchia Zashin said. "They are always looking for something extra to eat. And with this donation, we will be able to purchase nutritious foods that we can put in each of our sites that children will be able to have when they come in to work with their life skill coach. So, this is really amazing."

Project ACT provides a holistic and comprehensive approach is used to deliver instructional and support services necessary to facilitate the child's transition into school, and to ensure the child's success and ongoing participation in the educational system.

Support services include everything necessary to accomplish the goal of meeting students' physical, social and emotional needs, and empowering parents to support their children in this endeavor. All appropriate resources from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are employed to achieve this goal. They are also supporting additional food insecurity for students who participate in Project ACT.