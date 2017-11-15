Browns host Mentor Ridge Middle School, winners of the team's PLAY 60 challenge

CLEVELAND — Jason McCourty, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in Tennessee before joining the Browns last spring, has long been a supporter of the league's PLAY 60 movement.

The veteran defensive back continued that Tuesday, helping host students from Mentor Ridge Middle School, who earned the distinction as the top class from the Browns PLAY 60 Challenge this fall.

"It's always fun to hang out with kids, PLAY 60 is something that I've done for a numerous amount of years in this league of just trying to convince kids to stay active and just show them what we do," McCourty said.

Mentor Ridge Middle School student and faculty member joined McCourty and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill for a special tour of the team's facility and an exclusive Browns PLAY 60 session in the team's fieldhouse.

Through the Browns PLAY 60 Challenge this fall, nearly 4,500 students throughout the Greater Cleveland area logged more than 7.5 million combined minutes of physical activity. The Browns PLAY 60 Challenge, in association with the American Heart Association and University Hospitals, is a six-week program for second- through eighth-grade students that provides schools additional opportunities to help students be active and healthy throughout the school day.

"A lot of as kids were in their same positions, running around outside exercising and not really know that, we were just having fun," McCourty said. "We're just kind of continuing to express that message and getting them to do the same thing."

Through Browns Give Back, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community.

About Browns PLAY 60: