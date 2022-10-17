Browns host Ohio Gridiron Rookie Tackle Jamboree

The Cleveland Browns traveled to Ohio Gridiron Rookie Tackle Jamboree at Revere High School on Oct. 15th for an action-packed day with 20 Rookie Tackle teams from Copley, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Medina, North Royalton, Parma, Revere, Stow, Twinsburg, and Wadsworth.

The Jamboree was set up so teams could play different groups every 30 minutes to create a fun end-of-season get-together. Teams and spectators were also greeted with a visit from Chomps, coming around and greeting players and fans, taking photos and encouraging teams while they played.