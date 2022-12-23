Browns host Snowball Distribution event for Project ACT families at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The team continued to show their compassion and support of fans, surprising local kids and families with a night filled of gifts, pizza, and memories during the Browns' Snowball Distribution event at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Twelve families from Project ACT arrived at the facility expecting pizza and left with bags of gifts and an unforgettable evening thanks to the great work of Project ACT and the Browns. Project ACT works in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, a partner district of the Browns "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning Everyday" Network, to provide support services for youth in temporary living situations.