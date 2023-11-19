By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

The Browns have once again defeated an AFC North rival in consecutive weeks in an impressive fashion, as they beat the Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

3 – The defense recorded three sacks. Two of the three came from DE Myles Garrett, who now has 13 sacks this season.

9 – The defense tackled the Steelers offense nine times for a loss of yards in Sunday's matchup.

6 – In six possessions, the Steelers were unable to gain more than 10 yards against the Browns defense.

55.8 – Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 55.8 percent of his passes in his second career start.

60 – WR Elijah Moore caught six passes for 60 yards, making it the most yards he's caught in a game this season.

34 – K Dustin Hopkins made a 34-yard field goal to put the Browns up 13-10 with two seconds left in the game.

106 –The Browns defensive backs held the Steelers receivers to 106 receiving yards. In Week 2, the Steelers had 222 receiving yards.

1 – The Browns offensive line only gave up one sack against the Steelers defense.

11 – Thompson-Robinson connected with TE David Njoku for an 11-yard pass that put the Browns at the 26-yard line with 25 seconds left. The play set up a 34-yard game-winning field goal by Hopkins a few plays later.