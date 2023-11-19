By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday

Nov 19, 2023 at 05:37 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

By the numbers

The Browns have once again defeated an AFC North rival in consecutive weeks in an impressive fashion, as they beat the Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

3 – The defense recorded three sacks. Two of the three came from DE Myles Garrett, who now has 13 sacks this season.

9 – The defense tackled the Steelers offense nine times for a loss of yards in Sunday's matchup.

6 – In six possessions, the Steelers were unable to gain more than 10 yards against the Browns defense.

55.8 – Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 55.8 percent of his passes in his second career start.

60 – WR Elijah Moore caught six passes for 60 yards, making it the most yards he's caught in a game this season.

34 – K Dustin Hopkins made a 34-yard field goal to put the Browns up 13-10 with two seconds left in the game.

106 –The Browns defensive backs held the Steelers receivers to 106 receiving yards. In Week 2, the Steelers had 222 receiving yards.

1 – The Browns offensive line only gave up one sack against the Steelers defense.

11 – Thompson-Robinson connected with TE David Njoku for an 11-yard pass that put the Browns at the 26-yard line with 25 seconds left. The play set up a 34-yard game-winning field goal by Hopkins a few plays later.

38 – WR George Pickens was held to four catches for 38 yards on Sunday.

