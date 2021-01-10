Inactives

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in the Wild Card showdown at Heinz Field

Jan 10, 2021 at 06:45 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

PITTSBURGH — The following players will be inactive for tonight's game against the Steelers.

WR Marvin Hall

CB Brian Allen

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

T Alex Taylor

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DE Joe Jackson

Expected lineup changes

Robert Jackson starts at CB for Denzel Ward

Michael Dunn starts at LG for Joel Bitonio

Game captain

DE Myles Garrett

Ward, Bitonio, CB Kevin Johnson and WR KhaDarel Hodge are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their AFC wild card round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The team during practice on January 8, 2021.
1 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on January 8, 2021.
2 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.
3 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on January 8, 2021.
4 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on January 8, 2021.
5 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on January 8, 2021.
6 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on January 8, 2021.
7 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on January 8, 2021.
8 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on January 8, 2021.
9 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on January 8, 2021.
10 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on January 8, 2021.
11 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on January 8, 2021.
12 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on January 8, 2021.
13 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on January 8, 2021.
14 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on January 8, 2021.
15 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on January 8, 2021.
16 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on January 8, 2021.
17 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on January 8, 2021.
18 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on January 8, 2021.
19 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.
20 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on January 8, 2021.
21 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on January 8, 2021.
22 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on January 8, 2021.
23 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice on January 8, 2021.
24 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on January 8, 2021.
25 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on January 8, 2021.
26 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on January 8, 2021.
27 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on January 8, 2021.
28 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on January 8, 2021.
29 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Team bags during practice on January 8, 2021.
30 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Team bags during practice on January 8, 2021.
31 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during practice on January 8, 2021.
32 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on January 8, 2021.
33 / 33

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

