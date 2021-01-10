Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The following players will be inactive for tonight's game against the Steelers.
WR Marvin Hall
CB Brian Allen
S Jovante Moffatt
S Tedric Thompson
T Alex Taylor
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
DE Joe Jackson
Expected lineup changes
Robert Jackson starts at CB for Denzel Ward
Michael Dunn starts at LG for Joel Bitonio
Game captain
DE Myles Garrett
Ward, Bitonio, CB Kevin Johnson and WR KhaDarel Hodge are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.
Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their AFC wild card round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers