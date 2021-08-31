Browns' initial 2021 53-man roster: Position by position analysis

Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott

Analysis: Garrett and Clowney will be the main X-factors in the production of this group, and Jackson and Billings, the two players who appear atop the depth chart after an eight-man competition at defensive tackle, could benefit with big seasons as well. McDowell was one of the most noticeable defenders in the last two preseason games, while Togiai, a fourth-round rookie, and Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, are two young pieces whom the Browns plan to give more time to develop.

Linebackers (7): Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II

Analysis: The Browns felt more than lucky to select Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 draft after they, like many other draft analysts, circled him as first-round talent. He joins Wilson, Takitaki, Fields and Phillips — a 2020 third-round pick who will miss regular season time with a biceps injury — as young prospects who will be asked to carry big roles in the front seven.

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill, John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte III, MJ Stewart Jr., AJ Green

Analysis: The Browns haven't been able to complete too many practices with all of their starting secondary hopefuls on the field. The depth at each position, however, is much stronger than previous years thanks to the additions of Newsome and LeCounte, two rookies who performed well in preseason games. Green, one of the most coveted players from the 2020 undrafted free-agent pool, spent most of last season on the practice squad but earned his way onto this season's roster with a strong training camp.

Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Charley Hughlett, Chase McLaughlin