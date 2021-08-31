Browns' initial 2021 53-man roster: Position by position analysis

Here’s a breakdown of how every position looks on the first edition of the Browns’ 53-man roster

Aug 31, 2021 at 02:07 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Article-RosterCuts-2021-Names

The Browns' initial 53-man roster is official, and we're breaking down the group position by position before the team returns to the practice field Tuesday.

Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Analysis: Keenum, a nine-year veteran, returns as the backup for Mayfield for Year 2 under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Keenum's knowledge with the system and NFL experience was a great resource for Mayfield last year, so it's no surprise to see him back as Mayfield looks to soar even higher in 2021.

Running backs (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton

Analysis: The two-headed monster of Chubb and Hunt is set to live in Cleveland through at least the 2022 season after Chubb signed a three-year extension during training camp. Johnson, who went undrafted in 2018 and began 2019 out of the NFL and with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, is now set for his third straight season in Cleveland. Felton, a 2021 sixth-round pick, proved he could play at receiver, running back and returner and could be used at all three positions in his rookie year.

Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich

Analysis: Janovich was a factor in the Browns' run game finishing third in the NFL last season. He's a favorite of Stefanski and will again be asked to pave rushing lanes for Chubb and Hunt.

Wide receivers (5): Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Rashard Higgins

Analysis: Peoples-Jones was the standout player of training camp and could see an uptick in opportunities this season after he caught 14 passes for 304 yards last season. Higgins is a reliable backup for Landry and Beckham, who give the Browns' one of the league's best WR tandems.

Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Analysis: This group lost a valuable special teams asset in Stephen Carlson due to a season-ending injury earlier in training camp. All three tight ends, though, are expected to carry big roles in the offense — both in receiving and blocking capacities.

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Michael Dunn

Analysis: The Browns have plenty of depth to back up the same five O-Line starters from last season. Hubbard returns after a remarkable recovery from suffering ACL and MCL tears to his knee late last season, while Hudson is an emerging rookie whom the Browns hope to mold into a swing tackle. Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick, also offers versatility at both center and guard.

Photos: The Browns Roster

The Browns' initial 53 man roster on August 31, 2021

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
1 / 53

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
2 / 53

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
3 / 53

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
5 / 53

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
6 / 53

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
7 / 53

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
8 / 53

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
9 / 53

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
10 / 53

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
11 / 53

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
12 / 53

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
13 / 53

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
14 / 53

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
15 / 53

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
16 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
17 / 53

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
18 / 53

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
19 / 53

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
20 / 53

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 53

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
22 / 53

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
23 / 53

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on August 27, 2021.
24 / 53

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on August 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
25 / 53

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
26 / 53

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
27 / 53

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
28 / 53

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
29 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
30 / 53

Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
31 / 53

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
32 / 53

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.
33 / 53

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
34 / 53

Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
35 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
36 / 53

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
37 / 53

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
38 / 53

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
39 / 53

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
40 / 53

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
41 / 53

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
42 / 53

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
43 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
44 / 53

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
45 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
46 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
47 / 53

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
48 / 53

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
49 / 53

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
50 / 53

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
51 / 53

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
52 / 53

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
53 / 53

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott

Analysis: Garrett and Clowney will be the main X-factors in the production of this group, and Jackson and Billings, the two players who appear atop the depth chart after an eight-man competition at defensive tackle, could benefit with big seasons as well. McDowell was one of the most noticeable defenders in the last two preseason games, while Togiai, a fourth-round rookie, and Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, are two young pieces whom the Browns plan to give more time to develop.

Linebackers (7): Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II

Analysis: The Browns felt more than lucky to select Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 draft after they, like many other draft analysts, circled him as first-round talent. He joins Wilson, Takitaki, Fields and Phillips — a 2020 third-round pick who will miss regular season time with a biceps injury — as young prospects who will be asked to carry big roles in the front seven.

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill, John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte III, MJ Stewart Jr., AJ Green

Analysis: The Browns haven't been able to complete too many practices with all of their starting secondary hopefuls on the field. The depth at each position, however, is much stronger than previous years thanks to the additions of Newsome and LeCounte, two rookies who performed well in preseason games. Green, one of the most coveted players from the 2020 undrafted free-agent pool, spent most of last season on the practice squad but earned his way onto this season's roster with a strong training camp.

Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Charley Hughlett, Chase McLaughlin

Analysis: McLaughlin was perfect in the first two preseason games before he missed a 56-yarder and a PAT in the final preseason game. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer believes Gillan, a lefty punter who's 24 years old, "can be one of the top punters in the league if he stays healthy and does what he is supposed to do."

Related Content

news

Malik McDowell making the most of 2nd NFL chance

McDowell spent 11 months in jail following a series of crimes after he was drafted in the second-round in 2017. Now, he's turned his life around and has earned a chance to contribute in Cleveland
news

4 takeaways from the Browns' initial 53-man roster

Though the roster remains fluid, we're breaking down the most important things to come from this version of the Browns' 53
news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2021 season

Cleveland trims its roster from 80 to 53 by NFL's mandated deadline
news

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'tough decisions' are ahead as roster cuts loom

The Browns must trim their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday by 4 p.m.
Advertising