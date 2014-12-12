News

Browns injury report and lineup changes

Dec 12, 2014 at 06:59 AM
The Cleveland Browns might be facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday without starting kicker Billy Cundiff.

Cundiff suffered a right knee injury at practice Thursday. The Browns are going to monitor the situation and bring in an emergency kicker if needed. Cleveland worked out three kickers earlier in the week.

"We have plans. We had brought some guys in. We'll make a choice from there if it's necessary," coach Mike Pettine said.

Cundiff has made 22-of-29 field goals in 2014, drilling a season-long 52-yarder against the Oakland Raiders in October. This is his second season in Cleveland and the 34-year-old's ninth in the NFL.

Other injuries to note:

Browns

OUT – Tashaun Gipson (knee), Gary Barnidge (ribs), K'Waun Williams (hamstring), Robert Nelson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE – Karlos Dansby (knee), Jabaal Sheard (foot), Cundiff (knee)

PROBABLE – Desmond Bryant (thigh), Isaiah Crowell (hip), Glenn Winston (illness)

Bengals

OUT – Vontaze Burfict (knee)

DOUBTFUL – Margus Hunt (ankle), James Wright (knee)

QUESTIONABLE – Jermaine Gresham (toe), Adam Jones (chest), Terrance Newman (ankle),

PROBABLE – Dre Kirkpatrick (ribs), Mike Pollack (knee), Shawn Williams (chest)

Browns lineup changes

  • With K'Waun Williams out, the cornerback rotation shuffles around quite a bit. In Cleveland's nickel package, Buster Skrine will slide inside to cover the slot receiver, while Justin Gilbert will play on the outside. Joe Haden is expected to spend nearly all of his snaps shadowing Bengals pro bowl receiver A.J. Green.  
  • Jim Leonhard will remain at safety in place of Gipson. The veteran has interceptions in back-to-back weeks, leading defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil to say Leonhard is playing at a "Pro Bowl level."
  • "Jimmy just does so much stuff for us that doesn't show up in the stats sheet or you don't see because he's doing it in the classroom helping other guys make plays," O'Neil said. "He's helping other guys throughout the week understand the scheme. I'm glad he's a Brown."   
  • Tight end Ryan Taylor will be on the field in three-tight end sets, alongside Jordan Cameron and Jim Dray.
  • If Dansby is unable to go, Craig Robertson and Chris Kirksey will remain in the middle. If he starts, Robertson and Kirksey will go back to platooning at the WILL linebacker position.
  • "We'll see how I feel," Dansby said. "Practice went great today, I did some things. I'm very, very hopeful."
