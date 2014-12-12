Browns injury report and lineup changes

The Cleveland Browns might be facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday without starting kicker Billy Cundiff.

Cundiff suffered a right knee injury at practice Thursday. The Browns are going to monitor the situation and bring in an emergency kicker if needed. Cleveland worked out three kickers earlier in the week.

"We have plans. We had brought some guys in. We'll make a choice from there if it's necessary," coach Mike Pettine said.

Cundiff has made 22-of-29 field goals in 2014, drilling a season-long 52-yarder against the Oakland Raiders in October. This is his second season in Cleveland and the 34-year-old's ninth in the NFL.

Other injuries to note:

Browns

OUT – Tashaun Gipson (knee), Gary Barnidge (ribs), K'Waun Williams (hamstring), Robert Nelson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE – Karlos Dansby (knee), Jabaal Sheard (foot), Cundiff (knee)

PROBABLE – Desmond Bryant (thigh), Isaiah Crowell (hip), Glenn Winston (illness)

Bengals

OUT – Vontaze Burfict (knee)

DOUBTFUL – Margus Hunt (ankle), James Wright (knee)

QUESTIONABLE – Jermaine Gresham (toe), Adam Jones (chest), Terrance Newman (ankle),