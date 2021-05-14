Browns jersey numbers for 2021 draft class, free agent signings

Newsome, the Browns' first-round pick of the 2021 draft, will begin his NFL career wearing No. 20 for rookie minicamp. The cornerback originally wore No. 2 with the Wildcats and could've worn that number in Cleveland thanks to the NFL's recently changed jersey rules that allow defensive backs to choose from numbers 1-49, but he'll go in a different direction as a pro.

Newsome and the rest of the rookie class, undrafted free agents and new free agents have all chosen their initial numbers with the Browns, which are subject to change before the season starts. Four returning players have changed their numbers, too, following the league's rule changes that allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89. Defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.