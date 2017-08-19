Browns' Joe Thomas set to star on ESPN's E:60

Joe Thomas is many things.

The Browns' veteran left tackle is a 10-time Pro Bowler, esteemed host of the Joe Thomas Hour (the Best Two Minutes of Your Life) and emerging Twitter savant​.

On Sunday morning, he'll become the first offensive lineman ever featured on E:60, ESPN's award-winning sports magazine show.

Thomas, the most-tenured member of Cleveland's youth-laden roster, outlined Wednesday how the special came together.

"I think when ESPN came to me and asked me about doing something like that, I was maybe lukewarm at best at the beginning because it's not my favorite thing to do all the time is two or three days of on camera stuff," he said.

"But I did feel a little bit humbled that I was the first offensive lineman that they've ever asked to do an ESPN E:60 special on. So I thought that was kind of special and I felt that it was definitely deserving of my time when I got the full information on what was going to happen and basically what the show was all about."