Browns' Joe Thomas set to star on ESPN's E:60

Joe Thomas is many things.
The Browns' veteran left tackle is a 10-time Pro Bowler, esteemed host of the Joe Thomas Hour (the Best Two Minutes of Your Life) and emerging Twitter savant.
On Sunday morning, he'll become the first offensive lineman ever featured on E:60, ESPN's award-winning sports magazine show.
Thomas, the most-tenured member of Cleveland's youth-laden roster, outlined Wednesday how the special came together.
"I think when ESPN came to me and asked me about doing something like that, I was maybe lukewarm at best at the beginning because it's not my favorite thing to do all the time is two or three days of on camera stuff," he said.
"But I did feel a little bit humbled that I was the first offensive lineman that they've ever asked to do an ESPN E:60 special on. So I thought that was kind of special and I felt that it was definitely deserving of my time when I got the full information on what was going to happen and basically what the show was all about."
The show, set to air at 9 a.m. on ESPN, takes an in-depth look at Thomas' career in Cleveland and how the ever-entertaining Wisconsin native has buoyed the organization for the past decade. Thomas, who was elected to a team record 10th straight Pro Bowl last season, has never missed an offensive snap (9,934 and counting) since being selected by the Browns with the third-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.