Community

Browns join forces with Greater Cleveland Food Bank with holidays approaching

Nov 22, 2017 at 03:08 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Photos: Browns give back at Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Players, staff and alumni helped package Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. #give10

No Title
1 / 27
No Title
2 / 27
No Title
3 / 27
No Title
4 / 27
No Title
5 / 27
No Title
6 / 27
No Title
7 / 27
No Title
8 / 27
No Title
9 / 27
No Title
10 / 27
No Title
11 / 27
No Title
12 / 27
No Title
13 / 27
No Title
14 / 27
No Title
15 / 27
No Title
16 / 27
No Title
17 / 27
No Title
18 / 27
No Title
19 / 27
No Title
20 / 27
No Title
21 / 27
No Title
22 / 27
No Title
23 / 27
No Title
24 / 27
No Title
25 / 27
No Title
26 / 27
No Title
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CLEVELAND — The Browns joined forces with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Tuesday in an effort to help lift the community with Thanksgiving and the holidays fast approaching.

Veterans like Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, Duke Johnson Jr., Danny Shelton, Randall Telfer, Tank Carder, the team's rookie class, the Browns Women Organization and staff helped prepare meals to be sent to local shelters, food pantries and food sites throughout Northeast Ohio. In addition to the volunteers on site, the Browns and several players made financial contributions to help fund holiday meals.

"You always think of Thanksgiving as that one meal or Christmas as that one meal that you get with your family," Bitonio said, "and if we can try and help and get some people those meals it's such a  good experience."

A longstanding partner of the Browns, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio and provided roughly 51 million meals last year to hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. According to the Food Bank, one in six people in the region is food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal will come from. The holiday season presents needy families across the area with additional challenges.

"The fact is, unfortunately, the need for food is high year round but the holidays are a particular challenge for a working poor family," said Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"Everyone wants to provide their kids with a holiday gift as well as a full holiday meal. So for families struggling or living on a really tight budget, this is an expensive time of year to try and provide the food their family needs as well as other things."

Tuesday's gathering is among several efforts by the Browns and Greater Cleveland Food Bank to fight hunger throughout the year. The team held its annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Food Drive during Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Over the past five years, more than 120,000 meals have been made available to Northeast Ohio families by Browns fans through the food drive.

This past fall, the Browns and Greater Cleveland Food Bank raised enough money to provide nearly a million meals at the annual Taste of the Browns event, where Cleveland's top chefs and restaurants join forces to raise money and awareness to combat hunger in the local community

"They do such a good job in Cleveland and the surrounding areas," Bitonio said of the Food Bank. "It's something that I think we need to help with as the Cleveland Browns."

If you would like to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and make a charitable contribution this holiday season, visit: http://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/give-help/donate-food-funds 

Through Browns Give Back, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10. For more information or to sign the pledge, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/community

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt selected for Nike 'Next Ones' to represent the Browns

Top players from across the country and international athlete awarded with elite football experience during the week of Super Bowl LVIII
news

Matt Dennison selected as semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award
news

Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer

Meijer team members volunteered to run stations during the Gym Class Takeover 
news

Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer

McLeod and Bitonio each hosted their events during the Browns "Month of Giving"
news

Cleveland Browns make $25,000 donation to continue support of University Hospitals' AEDin3 Initiative

The donation will cover the cost of nine Automated External Defibrillator machines for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Senate League Football Programs
news

Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised General Johnnie Wilson Middle School principal with Super Bowl LVIII tickets 
news

Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December

Browns held a variety of events throughout December in conjunction with the Month of Giving
news

Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health

T-shirts will be available for purchase on Thursday at the Browns Pro Shop
news

United Airlines gifted tickets to five local Ohio educators for the Browns matchup against the Bears

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network chose five finalists for a gameday experience
news

Arby's Foundation awards Stay in the Game! Attendance Network with $100,000 grant 

Browns alumni Josh Cribbs joined students in goal setting during the event on Dec. 8
news

Matt Dennison honored as the 2023 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year

Dennison serves as the head coach of the Canton South High School football program
news

Cleveland Browns select Brandon Chrostowski as the 2023 Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemaker Award recipient for his work in support of social justice

Chrostowski will be recognized at the Browns' Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17
Advertising