Community

Browns join NFL to celebrate 10 year anniversary of PLAY 60

Sep 25, 2017 at 12:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
092517-play60-logo.jpg

This fall, the NFL is celebrating 10 years of getting kids active and healthy through NFL PLAY 60. Since 2007, the NFL has committed more than $350 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants and media time for public service announcements. As a result of efforts by NFL players, teams and partner organizations, millions of kids and thousands of communities are getting more physically active. The NFL and its teams have built more than 250 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and integrated programs into approximately 80,000 schools nationwide. All 32 NFL teams implement PLAY 60 in their local markets, and the NFL and its teams annually host more than 2,000 PLAY 60 events nationwide. The Browns are proud to support the PLAY 60 movement and encouraging kids and families in Cleveland to get active for a healthier lifestyle! The Cleveland Browns Play 60 movement is in association with University Hospitals.

The Browns offer many ways to get involved with Play 60 throughout the year! The Play 60 Fall Challenge is going on now for students, grades 2nd – 8th, to track their minutes of physical activity over a 6 week period and win exclusive Browns prizes!

The free NFL PLAY 60 App is available to Play 60 NOW! Available for iOS and Android devices, the app allows young fans to get active and moving on the go – running, jumping twisting and turning to control their avatars onscreen. New features include a physical activity-based augmented reality game and collectability features where users can add and train new players on their rosters and compete against their friends. To download the NFL PLAY 60 App, visit NFL.com/PLAY60.

YOUR CHILD COULD HAVE THE ULTIMATE PLAY 60 SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE!

The NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest is open NOW! The contest offers kids age 6-12 the chance to win the ULTIMATE Super Bowl gameday experience and serve as the official NFL PLAY 60 Ambassador with a commitment to getting active for 60 minutes a day. To enter the contest, parents can submit a 20-second video of their kids' touchdown celebration dance online at NFLRUSH.com/superkid or on social media via Instagram and Twitter using #PLAY60Contest. The NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid will help kick off Super Bowl LII by handing the game ball to an official on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2018.

092517super-bowl-contest-logo.jpg

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram! #give10

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns to install high-quality synthetic turf field at Berea City School District's Lou Groza Field

Project marks 14th field surface provided by Haslam and Johnson families, Browns to Ohio schools, communities in past seven years

news

Browns Rookie Tackle Program recognizes 3 coaches for Coach of the Year Award

The coaches went above and beyond to introduce the game of football to youth players across Northeast Ohio

news

University Hospitals and Cleveland Browns announce long-term extension of official health care partnership

Innovative, science-based sports medicine program continues clinical approach to enhancing performance, injury prevention and overall health for Browns players and all Northeast Ohio patients

news

A lift that will last

The Browns hosted four events in partnership with JumpStart designed to help Cleveland-based entrepreneurs grow their small businesses

news

Chase Winovich hosts "Winovich Wonderland" at Cleveland Metroparks

Chase Winovich hosted his "Winovich Wonderland" holiday event at the Cleveland Metroparks' Strongsville Tobogganing Chutes for a night of gifts, cookies and adventure

news

Browns host Snowball Distribution event for Project ACT families at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The team continued to show their compassion and support of fans, surprising local kids and families with a night filled of gifts, pizza, and memories

news

Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio community through '10 Days of Giving'

The Browns reached the end of "10 Days of Giving," which strives to lift spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season

news

Browns name 'Inspire Change Changemaker Award' after Jim Brown, honor 2022 recipients during Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Browns are dedicating their annual Changemaker Award after one of their most iconic alums in Jim Brown

news

Browns, Bridgestone Announce Winners of 3rd Annual First and Ten Grants Program

The initiative, launched in October, contributed a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

news

Joel Bitonio hosts children from City of Cleveland Recreation Centers at 'Shop with a Pro' event at Meijer

Bitonio and several of his Browns teammates hosted 50 kids at Meijer for a fun-filled shopping spree

news

Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year

All 10 coaches will be recognized with an on-field ceremony during pre-game of the Browns vs. Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the winner will receive $4,000 for their high school football program and a custom Cleveland Browns game ball

news

Browns donate new helmets to Lou Groza Titans Youth Football

The donation was part of the Browns' "10 Days of Giving" celebration

Advertising