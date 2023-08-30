Browns, JumpStart provided event to help small business owners scale their company at "Small Business Training Camp"

The Browns and JumpStart, a non-profit that helps entrepreneurs, held their second annualSmall Business Training Camp. On August 17, small business owners gathered at Cleveland Browns Stadium to gain valuable tools and resources to excel in today's competitive landscape in the Cleveland community.

The Small Business Training Camp was hosted in part with the Browns and JumpStart and featured a half-day free program ensuring a more equitable society that celebrates the small business achievements of underrepresented communities at the 7UP City Club at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"Partnering with the Cleveland Browns continues to be an incredibly valuable experience for JumpStart and our entrepreneurs," said JumpStart Chief Services Officer Lorne Novick. "This collaboration has opened doors for us to connect with even more small businesses, offering them access to our free business assistance and accelerator programs. The impact of this partnership extends far beyond individual entrepreneurs; it resonates within the community, generating a powerful economic ripple effect. We are proud to stand together with the Cleveland Browns in this endeavor, as we continue to drive positive change and empowerment for local businesses and their communities."