Browns know they left opportunities on the table

What happened: Without any timeouts, the Steelers needed at least a 15-yard gain to feel comfortable about a game-winning field goal opportunity. Ben Roethlisberger found Markus Wheaton, who beat Justin Gilbert on a shifty inside move. It's apparent on the tape that Gilbert slipped and fell. Donte Whitner was in the middle of the field on a zone coverage, but was shadowing another route. The Browns used Tashaun Gipson as the absolute deep safety on the right side. With only 20 seconds left, the Steelers weren't trying for a touchdown. They were going for a field goal. Gipson could've been utilized closer to the first-down marker, and to give the rookie Gilbert additional help.