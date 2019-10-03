Browns lift spirits during visit to University Hospitals' Seidman Cancer Center

It wasn't Schobert's first trip to University Hospitals, where he typically makes a visit around Halloween each year since his arrival in 2016, dressing in costume to surprise the children who are there as patients. This time, he covered multiple parts of the hospital, visiting with juvenile patients first before heading over to an outpatient infusion section of the hospital that includes plenty of windows and natural light to make patients as comfortable as possible.

While they received their treatments, Schobert, Chubb and Ratley popped in to say hello, take photos and sign pennants given to each patient. One patient, Mary Lauderdale, came around the corner in a wheelchair and was overjoyed when she saw the group of Browns, with whom she took a photo and told them "I'll love you forever!"

"Just to be able to come and visit patients, see the smiles that you can put on faces who are going through very difficult times, much more difficult than anything we've experienced on the football field definitely, is uplifting and just something that you always want to be a part of," Schobert said.

The trio moved up through the hospital, visiting different floors of in-patient care and even participating in the "ringing-out" of a patient who had just completed her final round of chemotherapy treatment. As she rang the celebratory bell, the Browns clapped and cheered for her before taking a photo and giving her her own bag of gifts.

"They're going through times that are much harder than anything we've been through," Schobert said. "They're life-threatening situations that they come in every day, they have the courage to put smiles on and take the day head-on. It inspires us because we're going and playing football and it's something that we love to do obviously, and it can be tough, but it's nothing like what these people are going through. To see them take it with such emotion and just have a smile on their face after all they've gone through is uplifting."