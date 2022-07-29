"Browns Live" to bring all the action from Browns' 2022 training camp

The Browns will be bringing live coverage from training camp on eight select practices, starting this Saturday as fans are welcomed to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time during camp.
Nathan Zegura and Aditi Kinkhabwala will provide analysis, exclusive interviews and live coverage from their on-field studio to ensure fans don't miss a beat from all Browns news and action.
Here are all run-dates for "Browns Live" from training camp, which can be streamed on the website and Browns YouTube channel.
Show 1 - July 30
Show 2 - Aug. 1
Show 3 - Aug. 3 (will be hosted by Joe Thomas, Chris Rose, and Kinkhabwala)
Show 4 - Aug. 6
Show 5 - Aug. 9
Show 6 - Aug. 16
Show 7 - Aug. 18
Show 8 - Aug. 19