News & Notes: Browns look to overcome more injuries to star players

Overcoming injuries this season

As the season continues to progress, more injuries are coming forth for the Browns. The Browns have been dealing with significant injuries since Week 2 when RB Nick Chubb went down.

The Browns have had a "next man up" mentality all season, and with more injuries coming forth, they will have to continue the mantra. DE Myles Garrett and CB Denzel Ward have both been dealing with shoulder injuries for the past two weeks. Both have been the top players on the team this season, consistently performing at a high level and backed up by impressive stats.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ward has allowed a passer rating of only 26.8 in single coverage this season, which is top three in the league. Garrett has 13 sacks – which is second in the NFL – and has 32 tackles this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, with Cooper in concussion protocol, the Browns receivers and tight ends will have to step up if he can't go on Sunday. Cooper has been one of the top offensive weapons for the Browns this season. He leads the team with 50 catches for 799 yards.

In Sunday's game, WR Elijah Moore had his best game this season with four catches for 83 yards. But as a team offensively, everyone will have to take their games to a new level if Cooper is unable to go against the Jaguars.

"Yeah, that's what it is, step up," Stefanski said. "Some guys when you lose a player, it opens up opportunities for other guys. (Cedric Tillman) got some opportunities, obviously Elijah slid into some of Amari's role and that's why it's really important for all of our players to be ready to step in any role. Sometimes you're playing out of position, so to speak. So those guys have to be ready to roll."

Looking for balance in the run and pass game

In back-to-back weeks, the Browns failed to establish the run effectively. Once again, the team had under 25 rushing attempts. For the first time this season, the Browns attempted almost twice as many passes as rushing attempts.

"We're always just trying to move the ball any which way we can," Stefanski said. "Felt like there were some opportunities in the run game. I think it was tough sledding early, but it opened up there in the second half and I think we'll just continue to look at ways that we can be explosive as an offense."

The Browns were only able to rush for 87 yards in their game against the Rams on Sunday. This marks the fourth game this season where they have rushed for under 100 yards. In Sunday's game, the Browns attempted to rush only 23 times, which is the lowest number of attempts they have made in a game this season.

RB Jerome Ford rushed for only 19 yards, which is his second-lowest total of the season. The Browns' run game was abysmal and one of their worst performances this season.

Meanwhile, the Browns pass game had one of the better outings, with 44 pass attempts for 254 yards. Nine different players caught a pass. Moore was targeted 12 times in Sunday's game, and the leading rusher, RB Kareem Hunt, had 12 attempts rushing.

Browns defense made little impact against the Rams

For the first time this season, the Browns defense didn't record a sack in a game. It was also the first game this season. The defense only had one tackle for loss.

They had no interceptions, no forced fumbles, and allowed four touchdowns. The Rams were able to score points every quarter.

They allowed 279 yards receiving and 120 yards rushing. It was a game the Browns' defense didn't do much overall. They will look to clean up a few things this week at practice and try to get back to being dominant.