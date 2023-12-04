By the Numbers: Browns lose consecutive games for the first time this season

The Browns lost their first back-to-back game of the season after losing 36-19 to the Rams on Sunday. It is only the third time the Browns have lost by double digits this season.

Here are key figures from Sunday's loss.

87 – The Browns rushed for 87 yards Sunday against the Rams. This is the fourth game they rushed under 100 yards this season.

23 – The Browns rushed 23 times in Sunday's game — the lowest number of attempts in a game this season.

19 – RB Jerome Ford rushed for 19 yards, which is his second lowest of the season.

70 – QB Matthew Stafford threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to WR Puka Nacua, giving the Rams a 10-7 lead against the Browns in the first quarter.

0 – Browns didn't have a sack in Sunday's game. This is the first time the Browns defense has failed to record a sack this season.

279 – The Rams finished with 279 passing net yards, averaging 12.7 yards per catch.

3 – The Rams had three receiving touchdowns against the Browns defense.

254 – QB Joe Flacco threw for 254 yards on Sunday, which is the second-highest passing yards thrown in a game by a Browns quarterback this season. QB Deshaun Watson has the most yards in a game with 289.

83 – WR Elijah Moore caught four passes for 83 yards, his most receiving yards in a game this season.