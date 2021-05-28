Browns Mailbag: How will Browns look to fill out safeties room in 2021?

We're wrapping up the month of May with a four-question Friday to carry you through the long, Memorial Day Weekend.

Let's go!

The Browns have talent on the offensive side, which is untapped in comparison to week 1 opponent Kansas City. Kansas City stumbled due to injuries at offensive tackle late in the year. Statistically, how do the two offenses compare? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

Let's take a quick look back at last year before diving into why this Chiefs offense is VERY different compared to the one Cleveland saw last season.

The Chiefs led the NFL in 2020 with an average of 415 yards per game. That's 19 better than the next-best team and 46 better than the Browns, who finished 16th in the league with an average of 369.6 yards per game. Granted, the Browns offense that showed up in Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round was much better than those numbers indicate. The Chiefs ranked sixth in the league in points per game compared to the Browns' ranking of 14th. Cleveland ran the ball much better than Kansas City (3rd to 16th) but the Chiefs were the NFL's best through the air.

Now — and we've talked about it throughout most of the offseason — the Browns bring back just about everyone to their offense for 2021. That should be a significant boost for a group that didn't really hit its stride until the second half of the 2020 season. And, if everyone can stay healthy throughout training camp, they'll line up a deeper, fresher offense than the one that faced the Chiefs in last year's playoffs. The Chiefs, meanwhile, were hampered by injuries on their offensive line in that matchup and will now dress an entirely new group for the 2021 season opener. They've got a new left tackle (Orlando Brown), a rookie at center (Creed Humphrey) and two new guards (Joe Thuney and Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff, who opted out last season). Most of the usual suspects remain at the playmaker positions, but the Chiefs offense — much like the Browns defense — will have to get on the same page in a hurry at training camp before hitting the field for their first bright-lights debut.

Can you tell me what the contract situations are with our offensive line? I would think re-signing Teller would be of significant importance. Also, Bitonio and Tretter are no spring chickens, but certainly have some gas in the tank. I'm hoping we can keep this starting five intact for three-four more years and dominate the line of scrimmage and dominate the league! Let's go Brownies, Superbowl Champions!!! — Joe B., Las Vegas

You're not alone with your feelings about the Browns' offensive line. The group simply got better and better throughout the season and maintained a top level of performance even in the face of some significant injuries along the way. Here's to the group being able to stay on the field together from start to finish in 2021.

As for the contracts…

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. is in the second year of his four-year rookie contract. The Browns have the ability to pick up the fifth year following his third season.

LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter and RT Jack Conklin are all under contract through the 2022 season. Wyatt Teller, meanwhile, could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.