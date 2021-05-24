5 takeaways from the scenes of rookie minicamp highlighted in 'Building the Browns'

2. Coaches, rookies take advantage of increased 1-on-1 time

During a normal rookie minicamp, the practice fields in Berea are full of 40 or more players all splitting reps and spending time with coaches.

This year, the fields were far less sparse.

Just 18 players were in Berea for minicamp as a result of the COVID-19 protocols still in place by the NFL for the offseason. That meant each position coach only had a few players to work with in practice and meetings, but the additional 1-on-1 time was embraced by both sides and could pay significant dividends over the course of the offseason.

One of the top beneficiaries of the process? Fourth-round draft pick James Hudson III, who was the only offensive tackle on the minicamp roster. He received hours of individual coaching time with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters and offensive quality control coach John Decoster.

"You're talking about a master class with Coach Callahan and Coach Peters working with one guy for hours and hours each day," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "I don't think you could buy that on the street. Those are such great lessons you can get on 1-on-1 teaching. It's incredible."

3. 'All hands on deck' for replicating a full team

Not everything is ideal when the minicamp roster is limited to just 18 players.

The number, of course, doesn't come close to what's required for a full team practice, but that didn't stop the Browns from trying to replicate the feel of having the whole roster on the field.

Coaches chuckled as they slid red helmet caps over their heads to simulate an opponent. They weren't being asked to juke the rookies out of their shoes — the drills were just a simple walkthrough — but it was another example of Browns coaches adapting to slight changes from what's considered "normal" in the NFL.

"It was all hands on deck," Stefanski said. "We had strength coaches, coaches from our performance staff — you name it — lining up on offense to give a look to our guys. It was a walkthrough, which was a good thing for those guys because they would've gotten run over if it was a team drill."

The tactic was successful. Coaches got a first-hand look at how quickly the rookies could react to certain play calls and reads to both rushing and pass plays, which is typically what they look for during team drills in a normal rookie minicamp.

"We felt like the young guys picked it up so much, … and we just mixed all the coverages we put in and gave them runs and passes," Woods said. "They handled it very well."

4. Optimism growing for young secondary

No position group on the minicamp roster had more players than the secondary.

With Newsome, S Richard LeCounte III — a fifth-round draft pick — and CBs Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas, Browns coaches received plenty of quality looks at one of their most reformed areas of the roster. Newsome will be in competition for starting snaps when training camp begins, while LeCounte is a promising add to the safety room whom the Browns believe could be a heavy contributor down the line.

Rookie minicamp provided a short but promising look at what's in store for the position in the fall.

"I really feel good about the talent of the DBs," Woods said. "We had three corners and a safety. I know everyone asks about Greg, and I thought he did very well. The thing that sticks out to me is he's very competitive, very smart and picks things up fast. I think it'll be really good for the group to just see how hard he works and how much time he puts into it."

5. Finally, some football action shots

Last offseason, we waited nearly eight full months to see videos of Browns players in helmets and uniforms working out together on the same field.

Those workouts weren't possible until the start of training camp as a result of the pandemic. Now, we have them back when we normally expect them, and BTB made sure to capture plenty of them throughout the show.

From Newsome running several practice reps to second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being coached through individual coverage drills, BTB left a few segments of the show solely dedicated to watching players run through drills.