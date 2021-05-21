Transactions

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues

May 21, 2021 at 02:44 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Connor Davis. In addition, the team waived TE Kyle Markway, who spent last season on the Browns' practice squad.

Davis (6-8, 271), is a first-year player out of Stony Brook who spent Weeks 11-17 on the Jets' practice squad in 2020. Prior to joining the Jets, Davis played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2020. During his tenure at Stony Brook, he appeared in 41 games, primarily at tight end and saw action at the offensive tackle and defensive end positions. He ended his collegiate career catching six passes for 41 yards and 10 tackles with a sack. Davis hails from Bel Air, Md.

