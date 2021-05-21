Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Davis (6-8, 271), is a first-year player out of Stony Brook who spent Weeks 11-17 on the Jets' practice squad in 2020. Prior to joining the Jets, Davis played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2020. During his tenure at Stony Brook, he appeared in 41 games, primarily at tight end and saw action at the offensive tackle and defensive end positions. He ended his collegiate career catching six passes for 41 yards and 10 tackles with a sack. Davis hails from Bel Air, Md.