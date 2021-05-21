Browns Countdown: Relive the franchise's top 75 moments, decide how we rank the top 10 and earn a chance for free tickets

This is history in the making, and Browns fans are poised to play a big role in it.

To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

But this list, compiled by an esteemed panel of Browns experts, is by no means final. That's where you, the fans, come in to play a vital role.

The top 10 moments have been selected, but we're leaving their order up to you. Visit our official "Browns Countdown" website, rank the top 10 the way you think it should be, and you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to a 2021 regular season Browns game. The official, fan-ranked order will be revealed on "Browns Countdown: Top 10 Moments" presented by Bridgestone, which is set to air Tuesday, June 29, at 8 p.m. on News 5.

Earlier this year, the Browns commissioned a panel of historians, alumni and journalists to rank the top 75 moments in Browns history. The group met multiple times to discuss the moments and each member submitted their own final rankings, which were averaged against each other to create the ultimate list.

Meet the Panel

Marc Sessler - Marc Sessler is a writer and analyst for NFL Network and a member of The Around the NFL Podcast. He's also been a diehard Browns fan since 1986.

Tony Grossi - Tony Grossi has been writing and talking about the Browns on a regular basis since 1984 when he became the Browns beat writer for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He currently is Browns analyst for ESPN Cleveland and TheLandOnDemand.com and has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame board of selectors since 1998.

Mary Kay Cabot – Mary Kay Cabot has covered the Browns for more than 30 years for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, since way back when a young Bill Belichick was head coach. She was born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio, and her dad was one of the biggest sports fans in all of Cleveland. She earned her journalism degree at Kent State University and embarked on this journey right out of college. She is also a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, a Browns analyst for WKYC-TV and a regular contributor on 92.3 The Fan and WTAM.

Jason Aikens - Jason Aikens is the Curator of the Pro Football Hall of Fame where he has served since 1997. He is responsible for the acquisition, documentation, exhibition and preservation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's historical collection. He is a frequent speaker on the history of professional football on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's digital and social media platforms and has made media appearances on several other platforms including NFL.com, Fox Sports, NPR and PBS and local TV and radio.

Andrew Siciliano - Andrew Siciliano is in his 10th season as an anchor/host at NFL Network. He hosts the network's daily afternoon news show NFL Now, the game day on-location TNF First Look, as well as live on-site coverage from the Super Bowl, Combine, league meetings, and training camps. Siciliano has hosted DIRECTV's award-winning Red Zone Channel since helping its launch in 2005. Siciliano has been the preseason television play-by-play voice of the Rams since 2011. Also, he knows Rich Karlis missed the kick.