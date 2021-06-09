Top 75 Moments: No. 44 - Browns snap 19-game winless streak behind debut of Baker Mayfield on Thursday Night Football

To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

We're moving down to No. 44, which highlights the relieving end of one of the most difficult stretches in franchise history and beginning of the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland.

As Baker Mayfield strapped on his helmet and walked on the field beneath the bright lights at FirstEnergy Stadium, the 67,431 fans in attendance rose to their feet and filled the air with claps and cheers of enthusiasm.

Then, they were quiet.

Mayfield, the Browns' 2018 first overall pick, needed to spark Cleveland's offense. The Browns were mired in a 19-game winless streak and losing to the New York Jets, 14-0, in the second quarter of a nationally televised Thursday Night Football game in Cleveland.

Tyrod Taylor, the Browns' starter, exited the game with a concussion, which led to Mayfield's Browns debut and an opportunity to leave an unforgettable first impression on his new NFL home, starving for their first win in 645 days.

Mayfield filled the remainder of the game with a plethora of plays that left the city of Cleveland excited about its future with the quarterback. Every time Mayfield touched the ball — from his first pass, a 14-yard completion to Jarvis Landry, to his last play, a kneel-down to seal the 21-17 win and officially shed the winless streak — the stadium was on edge, with Browns fans ready to seize every reason possible in getting behind their new quarterback.

"Tonight was his night," head coach Hue Jackson said of Mayfield in his postgame interview. "It was his coming-out party."

With a strong arm and nimble feet to make plays under pressure, Mayfield provided the Browns with the quarterback play they've waited to witness for decades. He finished 17-of-23 for 201 yards, solid numbers considering he entered with under two minutes left in the first half.

His first touchdown pass didn't arrive until the following week in Oakland, but he did provide one of the most exciting moments of the game via a pass — he caught a throw from Landry for a 2-point conversion to even the score 14-14.

But what Mayfield did between the end zone lines was plenty good enough for Cleveland.

"This crowd deserved to see that first win at home. And so that's the thing I'm most proud of, we put it together for the fans at home," Mayfield said while on NFL Network following the game. "I felt the energy. That was an unbelievable feeling."

With the winless streak over and a young, promising quarterback at the helm, the Browns progressively took improvements the rest of the season and marched to a 7-8-1 record, their best in a season since 2007. Mayfield was one of the main catalysts with 3,725 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, which broke the NFL's rookie touchdown record previously held by Peyton Manning.

After the difficulties endured throughout the previous 19 losses before Mayfield's arrival, every win was cherished to the max. By winning five of their last seven games, the Browns even put themselves in position for possible playoff contention, a scenario that seemed far from likely at the beginning of the year as they attempted to end their winless streak.

That first win, however, is the one to be remembered for years to come. For the Browns, it was turning a page on 19 games full of heartbreak and disbelief.