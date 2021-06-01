Top 75 Moments: No. 64 - Nick Chubb records longest run in franchise history

Nick Chubb could see the hole open as soon as he tucked the football between his arms.

No defender had any shot of grabbing Chubb at the line of scrimmage, which was set at the Browns' 8-yard line while the team held a 21-10 lead against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. He shifted to his right, where every Falcons player was locked against a Browns blocker, and then began his full sprint downfield.

Only two defensive backs were in front of him. The first one failed to bring him down with a diving tackle attempt. The second one couldn't maneuver around receiver Antonio Callaway.

All that was left for Chubb was a historical run to the end zone.

The distance was 92 yards, the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history.

"Just a great job up front," said Chubb, the rookie running back from Georgia drafted 35th overall to Cleveland, in his postgame interview. "Those guys blocked hard the whole game, and it was wide open. I remember running through and seeing the safety left, and then after that, I see Callaway blocking the corner, which he did a tremendous job of.

"After that, I'm just wide open to the house."

Chubb broke the record set by Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who had a 90-yard run in 1959, and set the second- longest in NFL history by a rookie, falling short only to a 97-yard run by Pittsburgh's Bobby Gage in 1949.

The touchdown was the final score from the Browns in their 28-16 victory and was one of the top moments that foreshadowed Chubb's early dominance in the NFL. He finished the game with 176 rushing yards, which still stands as his single-game career-high, and ended the year with 996 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and a handful of bone-crushing plays that solidified his importance to Cleveland's offense for the foreseeable future.