Top 75 Moments: No. 47 - Browns win 1st game of expansion era with Hail Mary in New Orleans

To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

_We're moving down to No. 47, which highlights the Browns _

As the final seconds ticked down inside the Louisiana Superdome on Oct. 31, 1999, the Browns couldn't have been more desperate to make one final play.

Cleveland was seven games into its first season as an expansion franchise, and it had yet to win one of them. The 0-7 mark cast a dark cloud over the Browns that felt inescapable as they moved toward the halfway point of the season, and the odds of ending their losing streak were bleak as they faced a two-point deficit with the ball at their own 44-yard line, their only shot to win being a successful Hail Mary.

Quarterback Tim Couch took the shotgun snap, rolled to his right and stepped forward to heave his pass as the clock expired.

"I couldn't have thrown it another yard," Couch said. "I put everything I could into it and threw it as high as I could.

With about five New Orleans Saints defenders in the vicinity and just three Browns receivers, Cleveland was out-numbered when the ball reached the end zone.

But a trio of Saints defenders hit the ball down and off one of their helmets, richoteting the ball back into the air.

Wide receiver Kevin Johnson, who had already caught a touchdown earlier that afternoon, was right underneath it.

The ball landed perfectly into his hands. Touchdown, and — after more than three years — a Browns victory.

"I was watching the (video) screen and I noticed Tim let the ball go," Johnson said. "I wasn't in position to catch the ball. I was at the 10-yard line, so I ran into the end zone and got myself into position. Those guys tipped it right into my hands."

Had the play not been made, the Browns would've had to stomach arguably their hardest loss yet of the 1999 season.

They rallied from early 7-0 and 10-7 deficits to keep things close, and their defense, which failed to hold strong in a debilitating 34-3 loss to the St. Louis Rams the previous week, was doing all it could to give Cleveland a shot.

Saints running back Ricky Williams had already attained 179 rushing yards, but he had also fumbled three times. Both Saints quarterbacks, Billy Joe Tolliver and Billy Joe Hobert, had thrown an interception.

Yet the Saints were still in the lead when the Browns received the ball back with 16 seconds left. After an incomplete deep ball on first down, Couch hit receiver Leslie Shepherd for a 19-yard pass. Shepherd stepped out of bounds at the 44 with two seconds left.

The only play left to be called was the Hail Mary.

"The reality of losing was killing us," Shepherd said. "But to be totally honest, we felt (the play) would work."

After Couch's strong-armed throw, one lucky tip and some excellent positioning from Johnson, it did.

And for more than two decades after the completion, the play has been remembered and recalled by nearly every generation of Browns fans — Cleveland was finally back in the win column.