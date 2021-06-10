Top 75 Moments: No. 42 - Joe Thomas surpasses 10,000 consecutive snaps

To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

We're moving down to No. 42, which highlights the likely unbreakable record set by legendary offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

When Joe Thomas completed his 10,000th consecutive snap on Sept. 17, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium, the moment — like most of his work as an offensive tackle across 11 seasons with the Browns — went by with minimal attention.

The game didn't stop for any sort of ceremony. Thomas had no time to remove his helmet and give some sort of wave to the crowd, which was full of Baltimore Ravens fans who wouldn't have replicated the roars Thomas would've heard had he been in Cleveland, anyways.

Instead, the 10,000th snap was made for a 9-yard carry from Isaiah Crowell. Then, Thomas returned to the huddle and prepared for snap No. 10,001.

"Having it in Cleveland I think would have been cool probably for the fans, but I really am happy to just act like it wasn't even there," Thomas said the week after the game. "For me, it would've been difficult. I have a hard time being in the spotlight when the attention is on me like that."

Thomas never had much interest in receiving any spotlight while he built one of the most illustrious careers of any offensive lineman in NFL history. With 10 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro nominations, he's a shoe-in candidate for Hall of Fame status when he becomes eligible in 2023, and when he's enshrined, he'll have an achievement no other player will likely ever match again: 11 seasons, 166 games and zero snaps missed until he suffered an injury later in the 2017 season, which would ultimately be his last.

Those accolades were compiled after Thomas continued to — literally — put his head down and grind through every second on the field. His loyalty with Cleveland never changed while he played for six different head coaches, blocked for 22 quarterbacks and 69 ball carriers and became teammates with 403 other players (15 of which made the Pro Bowl).

And through it all, Thomas never sought recognition or praise.

He just wanted to have another chance to do his job again, snap by snap.

"I feel like a guy who's just always wanted to be there for my teammates, and I blink my eyes and 10k snaps has gone by," Thomas tweeted after surpassing the 10K mark. "I've just always wanted to get up and play the next play...do my job. Do my part to help my team. I've never felt like a star."

But for one snap on that Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, Thomas reached a mark that cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in NFL history. No immediate celebrations were in order for him — just the same routine he's followed that's made him one of Cleveland's all-time greatest sports figures.

He wouldn't have wanted to have it any other way.