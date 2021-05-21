Browns Mailbag: What kind of impact can Anthony Schwartz make as a rookie?

Are you going to keep all those tight ends? — Ken A., Rome, Georgia

The Browns certainly found a way to use all four of their tight ends throughout the 2020 season, and there's no reason to believe they can't do it again in 2021. Even when all of the players were healthy, the Browns brought up all of them on game day every single time. On top of Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku playing significant roles in the offense, Stephen Carlson was an invaluable special teams player. Carlson occasionally saw the field on offense, too, and has made a handful of significant plays when given the opportunity.

Kevin Stefanski has made it clear how much he loves incorporating tight ends within his offense, and the Browns have a bunch of good ones. This unit, fully intact from last season, should be viewed as one of the team's major strengths.

I think the most intriguing draft pick is Anthony Schwartz from Auburn. Do you think he has a chance to be an impact player in his first year? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

The intrigue surrounding Schwartz is understandable. Simply put, he's one of, if not the fastest players from the entire 2021 NFL Draft class. He also brings an element to the Browns receiving room that was missing in a big way during the second half of 2020, when Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the season with a torn ACL. The Browns found plenty of success through the air but were missing a player that could stretch the field and keep safeties honest on every snap. It also shouldn't be overlooked the Browns were without JoJo Natson for most of 2020, too. Though Natson was primarily used as a returner, he was deployed on a handful of occasions as a player who could handle jet sweeps and other plays designed to get the ball in the hands of one of the fastest players on the field.

Perhaps the best thing about the situation Schwartz faces? He'll have to earn everything he gets in a Browns wide receivers room that returns in full from 2020. Not only is Beckham back, but so is Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Khadarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones. And remember, before Beckham went down with his injury, snaps were hard to come by for some of the other members in the room. That's particularly exciting for wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who talked a whole lot about Schwartz on a recent episode of "Best Podcast Available."