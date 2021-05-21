Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns have signed fourth-round pick DT Tommy Togiai. He is the fifth of the club's eight 2021 draft picks to sign.

Played in 33 contests, starting seven at Ohio State (2018-20)…Amassed 49 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Buckeyes' program…Played in seven of team's eight games in 2020…Named second-team All-Big Ten Conference in 2020 by both the coaches and the media…Played in all 14 games in 2019 and concluded with 16 tackles…Was one of 18 true freshmen who saw playing time in 2018 for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Buckeyes…Native of Pocatello, Idaho.