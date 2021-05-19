Browns Mailbag: Where does Demetric Felton fit in with Browns offensive plans?

With a talented backfield already (Chubb, Hunt), how might the Browns find a way to use versatile 6th round draft pick Demetric Felton? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

You hit the nail on the head when you mentioned Felton's versatility. That's what intrigued the Browns about him, and there's always room for a player who can do multiple things and line up at multiple spots within an offense. This is a player, mind you, who set a UCLA record with 55 receptions as a running back in 2019. Anyone who regularly watches the college game knows how unique that is for a running back. For example, Colts RB Nyheim Hines finished third among NFL RBs last season with 63 receptions. In his final year at NC State, Hines caught 26 passes.

"Part of the appeal to Demetric was his ability to line up all over, speaking of versatility," Stefanski said. "We list him as a running back, but we need to get him on campus and see what he can handle and see what he can do. You have plenty of reps you can look at down there at the Senior Bowl where he is lining up all over. That is to be determined in the role, but you can pencil him as a running back at this moment."

Felton has embraced the fact he's entering a running backs room that includes Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, arguably the league's best running back tandem. He knows he'll have to carve out a niche that goes beyond just carrying the ball, and he appears more than ready for the challenge.

"I hope they recognize that I am someone who can be used in a lot of different ways," Felton said. "I hope they take advantage of it, and I am able to show just that."

In addition to picking up free agents and drafting college players, the Browns will also be looking at some bonus players who didn't play last year — all those who opted not to play because of the Covid situation. Could you talk about those players, I assume they will be returning this year. What's the prognosis for them sticking with the team? — Greg P., St. Louis

Of the five players who opted out for the 2020 season, three remain on the roster: Billings, G Drew Forbes and G Colby Gossett. Forbes and Gossett will be competing for spots in a loaded Browns offensive line room that features all of last year's regular starters. Billings, as mentioned above, figures to be at the center of a crowded competition for spots at defensive tackle. Billings has years of experience as a key player on Cincinnati's defensive line while Forbes and Gossett have seen minimal action throughout their respective careers.

With the "comings and goings" in free agency, how do the Browns stand relative to compensatory picks in 2022? Also, how does the process work in 50 words or less?! — P.J. R, Bowling Green

We leave this stuff to the experts because it's a bit complex. OverTheCap.com does a great job tracking these happenings with their frequently-updated compensatory pick projections — emphasis on "projection." The simple rule of thumb with compensatory picks, though, is if you sign a larger number of free agents compared to the number of your own free agents who sign elsewhere, you're probably not getting many compensatory picks — especially if the players you sign produce at a higher level than the ones who departed. The value of the player is also factored into the equation and largely dictates where within the third-sixth rounds those compensatory picks are allocated.