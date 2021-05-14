Anthony Schwartz says mentorship from Jarvis Landry 'is going to do a lot for me'

Anthony Schwartz has already begun listening to Browns wide receiver lessons from one of the top leaders of the team.

Jarvis Landry has been the teacher, and Schwartz, the third-round rookie from Auburn, is all in on being the student. He worked out with Landry last week at the same facility in Florida and has been frequently in touch with his new teammate ever since the Browns drafted him as their newest addition to the receivers room.

"I'm going out with a five-time Pro Bowler, and not everyone gets to do that," Schwartz said Friday in a video call with local reporters. "I'm blessed knowing I get to work at the same facility as him and get to know him a little bit more. I feel like learning from him is going to do a lot for me moving forward."

Schwartz didn't need to introduce himself to Landry, however, when they first worked out as Browns teammates.

He had previously practiced with Landry at the same facility, House of Athlete, over the offseason and had already begun building a mentor-mentee bond with the eight-year veteran. Schwartz, who carried a mid-round grade into the draft, had no idea where he'd land.

But when the Browns told Schwartz they were putting his name on the draft card, he immediately knew which of his new teammates he'd click with first.