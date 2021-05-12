Cleveland Browns announce 2021 schedule

"It's definitely a fun day for our fans," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You start to see when we're playing everybody and hopefully start getting those tickets to some of these road cities so they can be a part of these road games for us. We as coaches certainly pay attention to it and start to map out certain things, whether it be our Week 1 opponent or looking at the schedule in its entirety and figuring out where you're going to plan practices accordingly."

Cleveland opens the season where it finished 2020: Kansas City. The Browns will square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. and serve as a featured matchup in CBS' slate of games to open the 2021 season.

The Browns will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12, for the first time since their AFC Divisional Matchup earlier in the year with the Chiefs, a hard-fought playoff matchup that saw Cleveland fall, 22-17.

"Every year stands on its own merit. For us, the focus is on the 2021 season," Stefanski said. "Now, I realize that last game, last year ended in Kansas City, so that certainly is something we have to learn from. It will truly be a matchup that is unique to 2021. The game won't start in the fifth quarter from last year's game."

The Browns will host nine regular season games at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time in franchise history. They'll play their first at home Week 2 (1 p.m.) against the Houston Texans and spend a large chunk of October on the shores of Lake Erie with three consecutive games at FirstEnergy Stadium from Weeks 6-8. That stretch includes a Week 7, Thursday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos and a Week 8 Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — their first AFC North game of the season.

The Browns' Week 6 game against the Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium is essentially the 17th game on this year's schedule, as the NFL added cross-conference matchups pitting teams against each other that finished in the same place within their respective division in the previous season. The other AFC North teams will similarly square off against teams from the NFC West. All AFC teams will play nine home games in 2021, and the NFC will do the same in 2022.