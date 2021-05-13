Browns sign deals with 3 rookies from 2021 draft class

Tony Fields II | LB | West Virginia

5th round (No. 153 overall)

Played in nine games for West Virginia in 2020, registering 88 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed…Finished No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 27 nationally in tackles per game (9.8)…Ranked No. 16 in the Big 12 in solo tackles (34)…Tabbed Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Coaches, AP, Heartland), Reese's Senior Bowl All-America First Team, All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, AP, Heartland) and All-Big 12 Second Team (Phil Steele)…Transferred to West Virginia from Arizona (2017-19), where he played in 37 games and posted 287 tackles and 8.5 sacks…In 2019, was second on the team with 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble…As a sophomore in 2018, played in 12 games with 89 tackles and two sacks…Played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2017 and led the team with 104 total tackles, the most for a UA freshman in more than 20 years…Native of Las Vegas, Nev.