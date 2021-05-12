5 takeaways from the Browns' 2021 schedule

3. Second half loaded with divisional games

Including back-to-back games with the Ravens. Yes, the Browns will face Baltimore again in the next game after their Week 12 primetime matchup, but they'll have a bye week wedged between. The second meeting will arrive Dec. 12 with a 1 p.m. kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland won't have to face any AFC North opponents, however, until Week 8 when they play their first game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Halloween at FirstEnergy Stadium. A trip to Cincinnati follows in Week 9.

Four of the last six games of the season will be against AFC North opponents, with the last two coming against the Steelers and Bengals.

4. About that bye week …

It's the latest bye week the Browns have had since 2016, and it comes with its pros and cons.

No team prefers to play 12 straight games to open their season, but it will likely allow the Browns to rest possible injured players and recover for what promises to be a crucial final five games and a chase to the playoffs. The resting period will be welcomed for their second matchup with the Ravens regardless of how their first Week 12 meetings ends.

Last season, the Browns turned a noticeable corner after their Week 9 bye. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, including playoff performances, in the 11 games following the week off, and the Browns went 7-4 in that stretch to set the table for their run to the playoffs.

5. Christmas in Green Bay

The Browns' plans on Christmas Day have been booked.

Cleveland will spend the holiday in Green Bay for Week 16 for a Saturday game against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be one of two NFL games broadcasted that day. For the Browns, the game is the first the franchise will ever play on Christmas.