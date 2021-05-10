2021 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

Detroit Lions

2020 record: 5-11

Key additions: QB Jared Goff, OT Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Breshad Perriman, WR Tyrell Williams, DT Michael Brockers, RB Jamaal Williams

Key losses: QB Matt Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, WR Danny Amendola (unsigned free agent), K Matt Prater

Analysis: Detroit will offer Goff a change of scenery to possibly return to the level he reached early in his career with the Rams, but the Lions lack proven NFL receivers and appear to be a few seasons away from being consistent winners.

Chicago Bears

2020 record: 8-8

Key additions: QB Justin Fields, QB Andy Dalton, EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu, DT Angelo Blackson

Key losses: QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, RT Bobby Massie, CB Buster Skrine

Analysis: All eyes will be on the Bears' QB room in 2021. Chicago's hopes for Trubisky, the second overall pick of 2017, ended after four seasons, and now the job will be handed to either Dalton or Fields, the 11th pick of the 2021 draft. Whoever wins will benefit from the return of WR Allen Robinson II, who accepted his franchise tag for another season despite entering the offseason as one of the top free agents available.

Houston Texans

2020 record: 4-12

Key additions: EDGE Shaq Lawson, RT Marcus Cannon, QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, RB Phillip Lindsay, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB Desmond King, LB Christian Kirksey, RB Mark Ingram

Key losses: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Duke Johnson

Analysis: The Texans lost two of their biggest pieces from previous successful seasons in Fuller and Watt, but they were one of the most active teams in free agency and lured several veterans to Houston.

Kansas City Chiefs

2020 record: 14-2

Key additions: G Joe Thuney, T Orlando Brown, DT Jarran Reid, LB Nick Bolton, C Austin Blythe, G Kyle Long

Key losses: T Eric Fisher, T Mitchell Schwartz, C Austin Reiter, WR Sammy Watkins

Analysis: The focus of the Chiefs' offseason has revolved around their offensive line, which will contain new players at all but one position — RT Mike Remmers is the only returner. Thuney and Brown, acquired in a trade with the Ravens, figure to be upgrades on the left side, which could make QB Patrick Mahomes an even more dominant player in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: C Corey Linsley, G Matt Feiler, T Rashawn Slater, CB Asante Samuel Jr., TE Jared Cook

Key losses: TE Hunter Henry, EDGE Melvin Ingram, G Trai Turner, C Mike Pouncey, G Dan Feeney

Analysis: The Chargers revamped their offensive line with Linsley, Feiler and Slater, the 13th overall pick of the 2021 draft, and have set the table well for 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year QB Justin Herbert. Their defense will benefit from the return of S Derwin James, who missed last season with a torn meniscus.

Green Bay Packers

2020 record: 13-3

Key additions: CB Eric Stokes, WR Amari Rodgers

Key losses: C Corey Linsley, RB Jamaal Williams, RT Rick Wagner, LB Christian Kirksey

Analysis: The Packers lost one of the biggest pieces of their offensive line in Linsley, a 2021 All-Pro, but retained most of the other key pieces from their roster last season, when they went to the NFC Championship.

Minnesota Vikings

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, EDGE Steven Weatherly, EDGE, Ifeadi Odenigbo, T Christian Darrisaw

Key losses: T Riley Reiff, LB Eric Wilson

Analysis: The Vikings beefed up their defense, which ranked 29th in the league in 2020, with Tomlinson and Peterson. The unit dealt with injuries for the entirety of last season, however, and should be vastly improved with the returns of LB Anthony Barr, DT Michael Pierce (2020 opt-out), DE Danielle Hunter and LB Eric Kendricks.

New England Patriots

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: EDGE Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, T Trent Brown, DT Davon Godchaux, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Kyle Van Noy, DT Henry Anderson, WR Kendrick Bourne, QB Mac Jones

Key losses: G Joe Thuney, T Marcus Cannon, WR Julian Edelman, T Adam Butler

Analysis: The Patriots didn't waste time to fill roster holes in free agency and immediately grabbed some of the top players on the market within the first few days of the signing period. With additions at nearly every position, New England looks poised to get back into the playoffs for the first time since the end of the Tom Brady era.

Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8

Key additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, CB Malcolm Butler, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater, RB James Conner, LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

Key losses: CB Patrick Peterson, EDGE Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold