Schedule Release

Presented by

2021 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

May 10, 2021 at 06:00 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The 2021 Browns schedule release is almost here.

By the end of the week, we'll know the times, dates and order for the first 17-game regular season in NFL history. The opponents, however, have been known since the end of the season, and now that the draft and first wave of major free-agent moves are complete, we have a better sense of how steep the climb will be for Cleveland to get back to the playoffs in 2021.

Here's how the offseason has looked for each of the Browns' opponents next season:

Baltimore Ravens

2020 record: 11-5

Key additions: G Kevin Zeitler, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Rashod Bateman, EDGE Odafe Oweh, T Alejandro Villanueva, G Ben Cleveland

Key losses: EDGE Matt Judon, EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Willie Snead IV, RB Mark Ingram, C Matt Skura, T Orlando Brown

Analysis: The Ravens replaced holes in their offensive line with Zeitler, Villanueva and Cleveland, a rookie third-round pick, and attempted to upgrade their receivers room with Watkins and Bateman. All of those moves are targeted to help QB Lamar Jackson improve a passing attack that ranked last in the league in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2020 record: 12-4

Key additions: RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth, OT Joe Haeg

Key losses: EDGE Bud Dupree, RB James Conner, C Maurkice Pouncey, T Alejandro Villanueva, T Matt Feiler, CB Mike Hilton

Analysis: The Steelers are giving their offense another go with 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who will have a new backfield weapon in Harris, their 2021 first-round draft pick. The losses of Dupree and Hilton could hurt the defense, but the Steelers always seem to find a way to stay competitive no matter who they lose in free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals

2020 record: 4-11-1

Key additions: WR Ja'Marr Chase, T Riley Reiff, G Jackson Carman, EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Key losses: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR A.J. Green, DT Geno Atkins, T Bobby Hart, K Randy Bullock, CB William Jackson III, RB Giovani Bernard, WR John Ross

Analysis: The Bengals lost a few key defensive players from last year to free agency but filled those holes with big free-agent signings of their own. QB Joe Burrow will be reunited with his former LSU teammate in Chase, but the Bengals still face questions about whether their offensive line will be stout enough to protect their young quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders

2020 record: 8-8

Key additions: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, OL Alex Leatherwood, S Trevon Moehrig, WR John Brown, WR Willie Snead IV, CB Casey Hayward, DT Solomon Thomas, RB Kenyan Drake

Key losses: WR Nelson Agholor, C Rodney Hudson, T Trent Brown, G Gabe Jackson, DT Maliek Collins, WR Tyrell Williams, S Lamarcus Joyner

Analysis: Las Vegas lost a few key players from its offensive line that helped QB Derek Carr reach a career-best season in 2020. Ngakoue was the Raiders' biggest free-agent signing, but he hasn't recorded double-digit sacks since 2017. The Raiders have a plethora of young players (WR Henry Ruggs III, S Johnathan Abram, CB Damon Arnette) who need to take big strides in 2021 for the Raiders to improve.

Denver Broncos

2020 record: 5-11

Key additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Ronald Darby, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Patrick Surtain III, RB Javonte Williams

Key losses: DT Jurrell Casey (unsigned free agent), CB AJ Bouye, RB Phillip Lindsay,

Analysis: The Broncos will certainly be strong at the cornerback position, but their success will depend on how far Bridgewater or QB Drew Lock can take the offense. Both sides of the ball will also return key players who missed all or most of last season with injuries — WR Courtland Sutton returns to the offense, while LB Von Miller returns to the defense.

Related Links

Photos: Where the Browns will play in 2021

Check out photos of the stadiums the Browns will visit in 2021

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 9

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 9

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)
3 / 9

A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)

John McGillen/2020 National Football League
Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
4 / 9

Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 9

Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
6 / 9

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
7 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
8 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
9 / 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Detroit Lions

2020 record: 5-11

Key additions: QB Jared Goff, OT Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Breshad Perriman, WR Tyrell Williams, DT Michael Brockers, RB Jamaal Williams

Key losses: QB Matt Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, WR Danny Amendola (unsigned free agent), K Matt Prater

Analysis: Detroit will offer Goff a change of scenery to possibly return to the level he reached early in his career with the Rams, but the Lions lack proven NFL receivers and appear to be a few seasons away from being consistent winners.

Chicago Bears

2020 record: 8-8

Key additions: QB Justin Fields, QB Andy Dalton, EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu, DT Angelo Blackson

Key losses: QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, RT Bobby Massie, CB Buster Skrine

Analysis: All eyes will be on the Bears' QB room in 2021. Chicago's hopes for Trubisky, the second overall pick of 2017, ended after four seasons, and now the job will be handed to either Dalton or Fields, the 11th pick of the 2021 draft. Whoever wins will benefit from the return of WR Allen Robinson II, who accepted his franchise tag for another season despite entering the offseason as one of the top free agents available.

Houston Texans

2020 record: 4-12

Key additions: EDGE Shaq Lawson, RT Marcus Cannon, QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, RB Phillip Lindsay, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB Desmond King, LB Christian Kirksey, RB Mark Ingram

Key losses: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Duke Johnson

Analysis: The Texans lost two of their biggest pieces from previous successful seasons in Fuller and Watt, but they were one of the most active teams in free agency and lured several veterans to Houston.

Kansas City Chiefs

2020 record: 14-2

Key additions: G Joe Thuney, T Orlando Brown, DT Jarran Reid, LB Nick Bolton, C Austin Blythe, G Kyle Long

Key losses: T Eric Fisher, T Mitchell Schwartz, C Austin Reiter, WR Sammy Watkins

Analysis: The focus of the Chiefs' offseason has revolved around their offensive line, which will contain new players at all but one position — RT Mike Remmers is the only returner. Thuney and Brown, acquired in a trade with the Ravens, figure to be upgrades on the left side, which could make QB Patrick Mahomes an even more dominant player in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: C Corey Linsley, G Matt Feiler, T Rashawn Slater, CB Asante Samuel Jr., TE Jared Cook

Key losses: TE Hunter Henry, EDGE Melvin Ingram, G Trai Turner, C Mike Pouncey, G Dan Feeney

Analysis: The Chargers revamped their offensive line with Linsley, Feiler and Slater, the 13th overall pick of the 2021 draft, and have set the table well for 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year QB Justin Herbert. Their defense will benefit from the return of S Derwin James, who missed last season with a torn meniscus.

Green Bay Packers

2020 record: 13-3

Key additions: CB Eric Stokes, WR Amari Rodgers

Key losses: C Corey Linsley, RB Jamaal Williams, RT Rick Wagner, LB Christian Kirksey

Analysis: The Packers lost one of the biggest pieces of their offensive line in Linsley, a 2021 All-Pro, but retained most of the other key pieces from their roster last season, when they went to the NFC Championship.

Minnesota Vikings

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, EDGE Steven Weatherly, EDGE, Ifeadi Odenigbo, T Christian Darrisaw

Key losses: T Riley Reiff, LB Eric Wilson

Analysis: The Vikings beefed up their defense, which ranked 29th in the league in 2020, with Tomlinson and Peterson. The unit dealt with injuries for the entirety of last season, however, and should be vastly improved with the returns of LB Anthony Barr, DT Michael Pierce (2020 opt-out), DE Danielle Hunter and LB Eric Kendricks.

New England Patriots

2020 record: 7-9

Key additions: EDGE Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, T Trent Brown, DT Davon Godchaux, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Kyle Van Noy, DT Henry Anderson, WR Kendrick Bourne, QB Mac Jones

Key losses: G Joe Thuney, T Marcus Cannon, WR Julian Edelman, T Adam Butler

Analysis: The Patriots didn't waste time to fill roster holes in free agency and immediately grabbed some of the top players on the market within the first few days of the signing period. With additions at nearly every position, New England looks poised to get back into the playoffs for the first time since the end of the Tom Brady era.

Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8

Key additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, CB Malcolm Butler, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater, RB James Conner, LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

Key losses: CB Patrick Peterson, EDGE Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold

Analysis: The Cardinals acquired one of the top players of the free-agent class in Watt and patched their receivers room with Green, an 11-year veteran, and Moore, a second-round pick. They certainly have the tools in place for a playoff run in 2021 if they can navigate through the NFC West, which could be the best division in the NFL.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2020 schedule

Cleveland will get right to work in the AFC North
news

Browns players, fans, analysts and more react on social media to 2020 schedule release

Here's how Twitter responded to the release of the Browns 2020 schedule
news

5 intriguing matchups from the Browns' 2020 schedule

The NFL unveiled its full schedule Thursday night 
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2020 schedule

Browns to open on the road at AFC North champion Baltimore and will host Ravens for Monday Night Football
news

Browns 2020 preseason schedule features 3 games vs. NFC North teams

Cleveland's 1st game back at FirstEnergy Stadium will pit Kevin Stefanski vs. his old team
news

Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Browns know firsthand how much can change in a year

The numbers say the Browns have the 4th-easiest schedule in the league, but that can be deceiving
news

2020 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 13 opponents

Here's what each Browns opponent has done so far this offseason
news

Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule to be released Thursday 

The wait is almost over
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2019 schedule

Browns' four primetime games are most in 11 years
Advertising