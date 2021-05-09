Watch now: New "Building the Browns" goes deep with the 2021 class

Episode 3 of the 2021 season is now available!

May 09, 2021 at 11:30 AM
The latest edition of "Building the Browns" is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the award-winning docu-series, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.

  • All-encompassing coverage of the NFL Draft, from down on the shores of Lake Erie to all of the action in Berea
  • Follow 1st-round pick Greg Newsome II as he arrives in Cleveland, visits the team facility and takes in a Cavs game.
  • Behind the scenes footage of the Browns executing their eight picks in the 2021 Draft.
  • Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, the team's top three picks and more!

The next episode of Building the Browns will air Sunday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m., on News 5 along with ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official social platforms.

