5 things we learned from the draft-filled scenes in Episode 3 of 'Building the Browns'

3. Browns front office couldn't wait any longer for Owusu-Koramoah

As Day 2 of the draft continued, Browns front office personnel stirred in their seats and watched one player still at the top of their draft board from Day 1 stay put.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, widely touted as one of the top linebackers of the class, had yet to find a home. The Browns, who didn't pick until 59th overall, sat stunned.

"When he got past pick 40, 42 and 44, we knew at that point it was time to start making some calls," Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta said.

Pick 52 arrived, and the Browns finally had their trade. The Carolina Panthers were moving back to 59, and the Browns were moving to 52 to grab Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns couldn't have been more pleased. The reactions of Stefanski and Berry on a Zoom call shortly before speaking with Owusu-Koramoah proved it.

"AB … " Stefanski said looking into the camera before widening his eyes and nodding his head.

"That's a big one," Berry replied with a smile.

4. Browns see numerous possibilities with Schwartz's speed

Anthony Schwartz put himself in position to be drafted by the Browns in the third round after showcasing his elite speed for three years at Auburn.

That speed, which led to his blisteringly-quick 4.25-second time at the 40-yard dash, was always part of the discussion when he conducted his first in-person meetings with Browns coaches and personnel. They made it known to Schwartz, however, that his speed won't just translate to the predictable deep-ball opportunities that a quick receiver can always create.

"With Anthony, certainly he has world-class speed, but it's not just enough to have world-class speed — it has to be in a manner that is actually playable," Berry said. "For us, we thought his ability to separate vertically and his ability to create with the ball in his hand, that's what attracted us to him. Off the field, he was one of the smartest players we interviewed."

Schwartz believes his speed will add a fresh blend to a receivers room that contains Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. None of those receivers are as fast as Schwartz, and the Browns could use his quickness to stretch the field and create space for all receivers.

"We have one of the best rooms in the league," he said. "Just playing with this receiving core, I feel like it could be something very special and very scary for other teams."

5. Inside the reactions of every Browns pick

Not one player whom the Browns picked in the draft allowed Berry to complete his opening message welcoming them to Cleveland.

The interjections, of course, were certainly accepted by Berry and the rest of the Browns' coaches and ownership on the call. The jubilation of being drafted is always felt by all parties, so whenever Berry had to stop his statement due to the yells and chants from a draftee's family, he smiled.